Ingredient: Brussels Sprouts

BRUSSELS SPROUT BASICS

Buying: Look for Brussels sprouts with firm, tightly packed leaves that lack blemishes or yellowing, which is a sign of age. If still on the stalk, find one that is firm, dry and free of mold.

Cooking: With a nutty, cruciferous flavor, Brussels sprouts are ideal for roasting, and the high temps coax out their natural sweetness. After cooking, balance flavors with a bright and zippy sauce.

THE CABBAGE FAMILY

Brussels sprouts are rich in antioxidants and high in fiber and fatty acids. A member of the Brassica family, it shares genes with cabbage, kale and cauliflower. Gaining its name from its popularity in Brussels, Belgium, the mini veggies are multifaceted.

AROUND RVA

My Noodle & Bar: Brussels are tossed with fried garlic, cashews and soy sauce, then fried, in this craveable, umami-rich appetizer.

Bartizan: Brown butter accentuates the toasty notes of pan-seared sprouts, while citrus segments, radishes and a bright lemon aioli liven things up.

Perly's: This side dish presents a smart balance of flavors and textures, sprouts joining creamy labneh and tart, crunchy pomegranate.

“Like little baby cabbages, versatile Brussels sprouts can be fried, roasted or simply shaved and used to make a salad.” —Felipe Bolivar, executive chef of The Lobby Bar at Quirk Hotel

COOK LIKE A LOCAL

Felipe Bolivar, executive chef of The Lobby Bar at Quirk Hotel (Photo courtesy Quirk Hotel)

Fried Brussels Sprouts, Spicy Chorizo, Pickled Shallots and Golden Raisin Puree

By Felipe Bolivar, executive chef of The Lobby Bar at Quirk Hotel

Brussels sprouts hold a special place in the heart of The Lobby Bar Executive Chef Felipe Bolivar. “As a young chef, the first dish that I ever added to a menu was roasted Brussels with whole coriander, caramelized shallots and crispy pancetta,” he says. For this dish, Bolivar pairs fried Brussels sprouts with spicy chorizo, zippy pickled shallots, and a sweet and mellow golden raisin puree.

Pickled shallots

1 quart shallots, julienned (roughly 2 pounds unpeeled)

1 1/2 cups apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup kosher salt

In a small mixing bowl, combine kosher salt and sugar. Boil water and apple cider vinegar to a light simmer in a small sauce pot. In a separate bowl, add all of the julienned shallots. Season them with your salt and sugar mix to coat the shallots. (You may not need it all.) Pour the pickling liquid over and store in a plastic container. Allow to pickle for about three days.

Golden raisin puree

2 cups golden raisins

1/2 cup white cooking wine

1/4 cup water

Add raisins, cooking wine and water to a sauce pot, then bring to a boil. As soon as the liquid has come to a rolling boil, turn off the heat and cover with a lid. Let steep for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes or once raisins are plump and tender, strain them through a mesh strainer and reserve the liquid.

Add raisins to a blender. With the lid on and the stopper removed, blend on low speed, gradually increasing the speed while adding just enough of the reserved liquid to allow the raisins to blend. Once they are blending easily, turn the blender on high to ensure that they are as smooth as possible. Pour into a plastic container and allow to cool.

To assemble the dish

1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved and stems removed

6 ounces chorizo, out of the casing

Pickled shallots

Raisin puree

Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a saute pan, then cook the chorizo over medium-high heat until it’s cooked through. Set aside to drain on a plate lined with paper towels.

Heat 3 to 4 inches of frying oil to 350 degrees. Fry the Brussels sprouts until they start to brown and transfer to a plate lined with paper towels. Toss the Brussels sprouts in a mixing bowl with chorizo, a pinch of salt and a handful of pickled shallots, drained of liquid. (You’ll have shallots left over. Try them on tacos!) Smear a big spoonful of raisin puree across the plate, and top with the Brussels sprout mixture. Serve immediately.