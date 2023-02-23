A Bunch of Flavor

The following is an online extra from our March 2023 issue.

× Expand Escarole, fennel and white bean soup (Photo courtesy Stephanie Ganz)

Escarole, Fennel and White Bean Soup

By Stephanie Ganz

Escarole and white bean soup is a classic combination. I like to add fennel because it is typically in season at the same time as escarole, and the sweetness of cooked fennel is a nice complement to the assertive escarole. Drizzle a little oil from a jar of anchovies on top of this soup at the end to add richness and umami.

2 large bulbs fennel, greens removed

4 cloves garlic

2 medium heads escarole

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 piece Parmesan rind, 2 to 4 inches

2 cans butter beans (15.5 ounces), drained and rinsed

2 quarts chicken stock

Juice of 1 lemon

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons oil (You can use a good olive oil, lemon oil or, as mentioned, the oil from a jar of anchovies.)

Thinly slice fennel and mince garlic. Chop escarole in large bite-sized pieces. Set aside.

In a heavy-bottomed stock pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add fennel and garlic and saute until fragrant and translucent, about five minutes. Add the Parmesan rind, escarole, butter beans and 2 quarts chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Simmer for about 10 minutes. Taste the soup and season with lemon juice, crushed red pepper, and salt and pepper. Serve with a drizzle of oil on top.