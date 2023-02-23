A Bunch of Flavor

The following is an online extra from our March 2023 issue.
Escarole, fennel and white bean soup (Photo courtesy Stephanie Ganz)
Escarole, Fennel and White Bean Soup
By Stephanie Ganz
Escarole and white bean soup is a classic combination. I like to add fennel because it is typically in season at the same time as escarole, and the sweetness of cooked fennel is a nice complement to the assertive escarole. Drizzle a little oil from a jar of anchovies on top of this soup at the end to add richness and umami.
2 large bulbs fennel, greens removed
4 cloves garlic
2 medium heads escarole
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 piece Parmesan rind, 2 to 4 inches
2 cans butter beans (15.5 ounces), drained and rinsed
2 quarts chicken stock
Juice of 1 lemon
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons oil (You can use a good olive oil, lemon oil or, as mentioned, the oil from a jar of anchovies.)
Thinly slice fennel and mince garlic. Chop escarole in large bite-sized pieces. Set aside.
In a heavy-bottomed stock pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add fennel and garlic and saute until fragrant and translucent, about five minutes. Add the Parmesan rind, escarole, butter beans and 2 quarts chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Simmer for about 10 minutes. Taste the soup and season with lemon juice, crushed red pepper, and salt and pepper. Serve with a drizzle of oil on top.