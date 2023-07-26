An Ear for Flavor

The following is an online extra from our August 2023 issue.

× Expand Photo by Stephanie Ganz

Chilled Corn Soup With Chili Crisp

4 ears corn, shucked

2 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

3 cups corn stock (recipe below; you can also substitute vegetable stock)

1/4 cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

1-2 tablespoons chili crisp

Chopped fresh cilantro

Place a small metal bowl upside down inside a larger metal bowl. Place 1 shucked ear of corn on top of the smaller bowl on its stalk end and use a sharp knife to remove the kernels (which should fall into the larger bowl). Repeat with remaining cobs and set corn kernels aside. You should have about 4 cups of corn kernels. Save shucked cobs in the freezer for future batches of corn stock.

In a Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add shallot and garlic, then saute until fragrant and translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Add corn kernels and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Add corn stock and bring to a simmer. Simmer for 10 minutes, then use an immersion blender to blend the soup until smooth. Add heavy cream and season to taste with salt and pepper. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 4 hours or overnight. To serve, drizzle with your choice of chili crisp, and garnish with fresh cilantro.

Corn Stock

6 corn cobs, kernels removed

1 onion, roughly chopped

6 stalks celery, roughly chopped

1 bay leaf

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

6-10 parsley stems

8 cups water

Combine all ingredients in a large stock pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil for 1 hour and then strain. Allow to cool completely and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 6 months.