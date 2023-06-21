Slice It Up

The following is an online extra from our July 2023 issue.
Photo via Getty Images
Cantaloupe Salad With Lime, Jalapeno and Sumac
1 tablespoon lime zest
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 teaspoon honey
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
4 cups sliced cantaloupe
1/4 cup sliced red onion
1 jalapeno, seeded and minced
1 tablespoon sumac
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
Flaky sea salt
In a small bowl, whisk together lime zest, lime juice and honey. Continue to whisk while drizzling in olive oil. Set aside.
Arrange cantaloupe, red onion and jalapeno on a serving dish. Drizzle with lime dressing and top with sumac, cilantro, mint and a pinch of flaky sea salt.