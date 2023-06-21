Slice It Up

The following is an online extra from our July 2023 issue.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Cantaloupe Salad With Lime, Jalapeno and Sumac

1 tablespoon lime zest

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon honey

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 cups sliced cantaloupe

1/4 cup sliced red onion

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon sumac

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

Flaky sea salt

In a small bowl, whisk together lime zest, lime juice and honey. Continue to whisk while drizzling in olive oil. Set aside.

Arrange cantaloupe, red onion and jalapeno on a serving dish. Drizzle with lime dressing and top with sumac, cilantro, mint and a pinch of flaky sea salt.