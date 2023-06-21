Slice It Up

Cantaloupe is the star in this salad with sweetness, spice and tang

The following is an online extra from our July 2023 issue.

Cantaloupe Salad With Lime, Jalapeno and Sumac 

1 tablespoon lime zest  

2 tablespoons lime juice  

1 teaspoon honey  

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil  

4 cups sliced cantaloupe  

1/4 cup sliced red onion  

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced  

1 tablespoon sumac  

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro  

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint  

Flaky sea salt  

 In a small bowl, whisk together lime zest, lime juice and honey. Continue to whisk while drizzling in olive oil. Set aside.   

 Arrange cantaloupe, red onion and jalapeno on a serving dish. Drizzle with lime dressing and top with sumac, cilantro, mint and a pinch of flaky sea salt.  