In a Freezer Near You

Photo by Tyler Darden courtesy Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches
Photo courtesy Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches

Originally created as a restaurant dessert by former chef Hannah Pollack, Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches became a ubiquitous local treat after she and her husband, Xavier Meers, founded the company in 2016. At the end of March, they entered the national grocery store arena with a new brand, Chomp.

Nightingale began selling four-packs of its Chomp-branded treats — half-sized versions of its original ice cream sandwiches — at hundreds of Walmart stores along the East Coast in flavors such as Classic, Cookie Monster and Strawberry Shortcake.

“This year is a really big year for us,” Pollack says. “Walmart reached out to us, and they knew about our brand and wanted to just explore the opportunity to work together. Chomp by Nightingale is another step for us.”

Noticing the rise and success of grocers such as Whole Foods and neighborhood markets and hoping to appeal to a wider pool of purchasers, the superstore sought out a small-batch product with a local touch. Enter Nightingale.

While Nightingale’s ice cream sandwiches are typically found at specialty stores and feature higher price tags, Chomp allows Nightingale to reach a wider audience. At just under $5 per box, Chomp transforms the small-batch, chef-driven product from a splurge-worthy, one-time treat to a snackable and affordable option.

“We wanted something that could be on freezer shelves,” Pollack says.

“There are a lot of people looking for this product,” Meers says, noting that Nightingale can be hard to find in the Chesterfield, Henrico and Midlothian areas. “It’s the same recipe, the same quality, just a different size. It’s about making it more accessible for everybody.”

Also starting at the end of March, Nightingale’s traditional, full-sized sandwiches in flavors such as Miso Churro and Fat Banana — and their newest creation, Cereal Bar — will be sold at every Fresh Market location across the country. And last year, after revamping its in-flight menus, JetBlue introduced Chomp as the exclusive dessert for international flights. Nightingale also made its debut on the global food website Goldbelly.

Moving into a dedicated production facility at Hatch Kitchen more than a year ago, the husband-and-wife team remains heavily involved in Nightingale’s day-to-day operations. And while they’re aware that partnering with large corporations may be viewed as a sign that they’re ditching their grassroots origins, they believe the wide-scale growth is a mark of their tenacity, as well as the success of their product.

“It is exciting to see where we came from and where we are now and where we’re going — it’s the best part for me,” Pollack says. “It’s our passion, it’s our life, we really built this from nothing.”

And although the homemade ice cream sandwiches can now be enjoyed across the globe, “Everything we make says made in Richmond, Virginia,” Pollack notes proudly. “RVA is the home of Nightingale.”