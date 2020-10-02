Guten Appetit!

× Expand Traditional Black Forest cake is made with the cherry brandy kirschwasser. (Photo by Keya Wingfield)

Along with most events, Oktoberfest, the global, multiweek, beer-filled celebration of German culture, was canceled this year due to the pandemic. Although it may not be difficult to get Richmonders to eat, drink and be merry, there’s much more to German cuisine than just beer and bratwurst — even though we love both.

Oktoberfest Essentials

Prost: A staple phrase that translates to “cheers.” Before exclaiming, we recommend making a pit stop at Ardent Craft Ales to pick up their Schwarzbier, a dark and malty German-influenced lager.

Wurstsalat: A favorite of Holcomb’s while growing up, this tart meat salad, often eaten as a snack, features julienned strips of sausage marinated with white vinegar, oil and onions.

Gartopf crock: Also called a fermenting crock, this ceramic and stoneware lidded pot is used for making sauerkraut and pickled vegetables.

Fondor: An all-purpose seasoning used in many German kitchens in lieu of salt, fondor is made from herbs and dehydrated vegetables, and it can be added to rice, meats, salads and potatoes.

Community Connections

Food and culture consultant Daniela Holcomb, 35, was born and raised in Konstanz, a city in southern Germany. Since moving to Richmond five years ago, the avid German cookbook collector has taught classes on German language and food at the public library.

“A lot of what we ate in Germany is actually similar to the foods here in the South — barbecue chicken and mashed potatoes with gravy,” she says.

Learn more about Holcomb’s German food traditions and try a recipe for Black Forest cake.

Local Stops

Want to feast on German fare or whip up your own? Here are a few places to consider.

Cafe Rustika, 414 E. Main St.

Located downtown, Cafe Rustika is a go-to spot for diners seeking traditional German comfort food. Open for over a decade, it’s also home to the city’s only schnitzel bar.

European Deli, 9026 W. Broad St.

This Henrico deli offers a wide variety of meats, cheeses and provisions from Germany and other countries across the Atlantic. Find fresh rye bread, sauerkraut and beef rouladen, along with a wide selection of produce.

Metzger Bar & Butchery, 801 N. 23rd St.

Union Hill’s Metzger Bar & Butchery has been highlighting rustic German cuisine since 2014. Bonus: The wine list is a thoughtfully curated collection of German and Austrian selections.