Richmond Food News: Week of June 24-28

× Expand Is there ever such a thing as too much pizza? If you say no, we probably shouldn't be friends, but then again I probably wouldn't want to share this goat cheese and asparagus beaut from Stoplight Gelato Cafe anyway. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

A Shift at Sauer’s

One of the longest continuously running Richmond businesses, C.F. Sauer Co. is undergoing an ownership change after 132 years of being in the Sauer family. The iconic smell of spices wafting from the Broad Street building and the illuminated Sauer's Vanilla sign above it have become symbols of the city, and chefs in town rock Duke’s mayonnaise shirts and hats with pride. We got down to the real question on every Duke’s fan's mind: What will be the fate of the famed mayo recipe? (Richmond magazine)

Return to Sweetness

After a five-month departure from the dining scene, Jackson Ward’s Stoplight Gelato Cafe is back in action, under new ownership by folks who transitioned from store regulars to first-time restaurateurs. The mom-and-pop parlor now boasts a chef-driven kitchen, expanded hours, and beer and wine. Grab a friend and check out the Neapolitan-style pizzas and innovative gelato flavors, including horchata and fig-balsamic, from a former sous chef at Acacia Mid-town and Dutch & Co. (Richmond magazine)

Mexi-Cali Chews

Reviewer Genevelyn Steele takes diners on a crash course in Mexi-Cali street food at one of Stony Point Fashion Park’s newest eateries, La Hacienda Street Food & Tequila, which opened in November. The family running the restaurant hails from the Hampton Roads region, and this marks their first location in Richmond. Steele notes that their frosty frosés, conchas and tacos are worth a visit, but a lack of oversight in the kitchen may create some obstacles for diners. (Richmond magazine)

Feeling Saucy

The “Richmond Curse” has brought former local chef Brandon Clark back to the River City, but instead of rocking a chef's coat, now he’s sporting a purveyor hat. The Johnson & Wales University graduate and co-founder of Clark & Hopkins, a producer of worldly pepper sauces — one of which was sampled by Tenacious D on the web series "Hot Ones" — and a 2019 Scovie Award-winning bloody mary mix, is here to take noshing up a notch. (Richmond magazine)

Fresh on the Scene

Owners of Belmont Pizzeria Victor and Melinda Guevara have slipped into Shockoe with brick-oven 'za and antipasti at 3 N. 17th St. Carmela’s, a cozy, rustic outpost named for Melinda’s grandmother, debuts this weekend and marks the third eatery in the duo’s pizza portfolio.

Tipsy Cupcakes, specializing in booze-infused and “virgin” cupcakes, along with “virgin” coffee and tea, will open the doors of its Carytown location on Saturday, June 29, at 3423 W. Cary St.

Grit Coffee, a Charlottesville-based cafe that launched in 2008, recently rolled out its first Richmond location at 401 E. Grace St. inside Champion Brewing, a fellow C-Ville transplant. They are serving up the usual buzzy suspects along with baked treats from Pearl’s Bake Shoppe. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Farewells

After 15 years, Elephant Thai at 1100 W. Cary St. has shuttered, citing increasing rent as the reason. The restaurant near VCU’s campus served its last meal Sunday, June 23. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

The D.C.-based pizza chain Matchbox closed its 3-year-old Short Pump location at 11720 W. Broad St. earlier this week to refocus energy on the DMV market. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

Bocata Latin Grill, a South Side strip-mall treasure home to authentic Latin flavors a la arepas, pabellón and daily specials, is bringing a new iteration of the family-run Venezuelan eatery to Innsbrook. The owners will debut Bocata Arepa Bar in the former Cheezilla space at 10170 W. Broad St. within the next few months. (Richmond BizSense)

Upon reaching a year in business on Aug. 21, the two-in-one glass-blowing studio and eatery The Melt is heading down the block in Carytown to a space closer to East Coast Provisions. The change will bring forth a new name, menu and management team for the business. Stay tuned for more details.

Scuffletown Garden opened in the former Strawberry Street Cafe space in The Fan a couple weeks ago and is dipping its toes into brunch service starting this Sunday, June 30.

Negroni Week continues through Sunday, and if you’ve missed out on the charitable sips thus far, stop in for a classic or inventive variation of the cocktail at one of the 18 participating restaurants. On Monday, I went for Alewife’s “After The Storm,” featuring Magnolia gin, terramaro, blanc vermouth and blossoms for a boozy and beautiful nightcap.

RVA Love

Pop-up turned bustling Scott’s Addition brick-and-mortar smokehouse ZZQ has made Taste of the South magazine's annual Top 50 list, a celebration of Southern culture, cuisine and people. Co-owner and pitmaster Chris Fultz says, “I couldn’t be more excited for getting RVA’s name out there.”

May the Fourth Be With You

Buskey Cider is hosting its annual Red, White and Blue CIDERbration and offering cider flights featuring their Tart Cherry cider, RVA Cider with Spirulina and one TBD flavor. Did we mention free hot dogs?

and offering cider flights featuring their Tart Cherry cider, RVA Cider with Spirulina and one TBD flavor. Did we mention free hot dogs? Also in Scott’s Addition, Frosé Can You See , is going down at Blue Bee Cider including ice cream sandwich flights — I repeat, ice cream sandwich flights — from Nightingale Ice Cream.

, is going down at Blue Bee Cider including ice cream sandwich flights — I repeat, ice cream sandwich flights — from Nightingale Ice Cream. Keep it classic and sip on Richmond Lagers at both Hardywood Scott's Addition and Hardywood West Creek , each offering tailgate games, extended hours, live tunes and a squad of food trucks.

and , each offering tailgate games, extended hours, live tunes and a squad of food trucks. Sip sky-high at the Graduate Richmond hotel during the rooftop bash serving up themed drink specials and barbecue sliders.

serving up themed drink specials and barbecue sliders. The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is hosting an Independence Day Celebration that kicks off with a large-scale naturalization ceremony followed by live music, a scavenger hunt and food trucks.

that kicks off with a large-scale naturalization ceremony followed by live music, a scavenger hunt and food trucks. Holla at local butcher shops (early!) for all the meats to make sure you’re fully stocked for a weekend of grilling. Belmont Butchery has local pasture-raised and grass-fed beef burgers, house-made sausages, and hot dogs and bacon on deck, and Cardinal State Butchers in Bon Air just rolled out a new sweet and spicy barbecue chicken sausage called “Dixie Chix.”

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News ...