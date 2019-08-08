Richmond Food News: Week of Aug. 5-9

× Expand Day trip, anyone? The Veil Brewing Co. and Cobra Burger are heading to D.C. on Saturday, Aug. 10, for a tag-team pop-up event. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

We Got the Cheese

"Too much cheese" is a phrase I never thought I’d utter, but after a four-day affair with curds, wash rinds and bloomy blues, ya girl has taken a (short-lived, I’m sure) hiatus. Writer Stephanie Ganz and I took on the 36th Annual American Cheese Society Conference, in town from July 31-Aug. 3. From cheese guilds to competition judging and a Festival Showcase of over 400 award-winning cheeses, it was quite a trip around the conference track — or, should I say, wheel. (Richmond magazine)

From Startup to Shelf

A visit to area markets and groceries offers a crash course in local goods, featuring a bounty of products made right here in the city, including beer, ferments and hot sauces. But the road to shelf-dom can be a tough one, and Real Local RVA, The Apple Cart and Hatch Kitchen are joining forces to ease the journey via Help to the Shelf. The pitch competition, geared toward young food and beverage businesses, will provide winners a collection of resources to assist them in reaching that coveted spot in stores. (Richmond magazine)

Second Street Soul Power

Jackson Ward’s Soul Taco was named the top taco spot in the state back in June by MSN, so it’s no surprise that reviewer Anna Moriah Myers left a huge fan of the cozy and bright eatery after recent visits. It’s also no surprise that a second iteration of the concept that blends Southern, California and Tex-Mex flavors will soon be slipping into Shockoe. Advice from Myers: Order a root beer-braised taco al pastor. (Richmond magazine)

The Return of Fire, Flour & Fork

Calling all experience seekers, history nerds, farmers, purveyors, intrigued imbibers and the generally food-curious: The Fire, Flour & Fork festival is back for year six Oct. 31-Nov. 3. Tickets for the four-day gauntlet of food events, educational sessions and special dinners go on sale Friday, Aug. 16. Uniting the crème de la crème of the food world — James Beard Award-winning chefs and authors, Eater Young Guns, and Richmond’s own culinary all-stars — the festival has gained national traction, recognized by Bon Appetit in April and named the one of the top 3 food festivals in the country by USA Today in March. This year’s theme, “Celebrating Living Links to Land, Legacy and Larder,” and signature events — including Drag Brunch on the Boulevard and a Hallow-versary at The Jefferson Hotel — will highlight Virginia’s food firsts and their creators. (Note: Richmond magazine Associate Publisher Susan Winiecki is a co-founder of Fire, Flour & Fork.)

News From the Hatch

Cider is spilling into South Side's Clopton Siteworks as D.C-based Anxo Cidery heads to Hatch Kitchen seeking more production space. Whispers are circulating from the cidery's co-founder about potential Richmond expansion in the future. Stay tuned. (Richmond BizSense)

When Hatch Kitchen opened earlier this year, part of its vision was to assist food trucks with one of their biggest dilemmas: finding space in the city to park their mobile businesses. Yesterday, the incubator kitchen announced the launch of The Food Truck Corral, a 14-space area for dedicated food truck parking.

People’s Choice

Cosmic Brownie gelato. I repeat, Cosmic Brownie gelato. Although not available yet, it could be. Richmonders can currently cast their votes for an "out-of-this-world flavor" from Gelati Celesti that will debut during the Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride on Aug. 24. Although I don’t want to sway any decisions, Little Debbie's Cosmic Brownies transport me to simpler times of brown-bag lunches and peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches. After cruising through North Side, bikers participating in the Moonlight Ride will be rewarded with a scoop of the winning flavor. (News release)

A Juicy Tradition

It’s baaack. Thirty-six years strong, the Carytown Watermelon Festival on Aug. 11 is expected to draw over 100,000 people and dish out over 3,000 watermelons The Sunday celebration takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grab a bowl of sweet, summer goodness for a buck and embrace the annual tradition.

Virginia's Largest Filipino Festival

The 14th annual Filipino Festival, the largest in the state, kicks off this Friday, Aug. 9, in Henrico, running through Saturday night. Over 600 volunteers make it possible for attendees to immerse themselves in the cuisine and culture of the Philippine Islands. Don't miss the halo-halo, a cool and colorful layered dessert that is the perfect finale to lumpia and pancit.

RVADine Farewells

The Champion Brewing Co. tasting room at 401 E. Grace St. is set to close at the end of the month. Champion Brewing’s president and head brewer says the Charlottesville-based brewery is not renewing its Richmond lease. (Richmond BizSense)

Willow Lawn said goodbye to Duck Donuts, marking the second Richmond location in Richmond to shutter — the Short Pump location closed last year. Fans of the cake-style made-to-order donuts can still get their fix inside the Altria Theater store, which opened in April. (Richmond BizSense)

ICYMI

The Oregon Hill takeout pizza joint Peddler on Pine didn’t simply shut its doors at the end of July, the owners traded their brick-and-mortar spot for wheels. Peddler on Pine can now be found dishing out mobile pies and sammies downtown. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Scott’s Addition is gaining another liquid-based neighbor, but this one is sans booze. Owner Theodore Akueson-Gannyi has taken over the former Leftover Luxuries space to open T-Caf at 2943 W. Marshall St. The tea shop and cafe will offer global teas along with light fare and baked goods including quiche, crepes and cakes. (Richmond BizSense)

Patience you must have, my fellow food-fans: Grisette will open its Church Hill doors soon. The East Marshall Street restaurant is set to open its doors any day now, serving up convivial vibes, fresh breads, seasonal dishes and wallet-friendly libations. (Richmond magazine)

Making your way to Comfort, Bingo or Saison Market anytime soon? All three spots are currently accepting items such as tissues, erasers and clothes from now until Aug. 29 for a back-to-school supply drive that will benefit nearby Carver Elementary.

RVA Love

Thrillist released a list of The 34 Hottest IPAs in America Right Now, and Triple Crossing’s Green Dreams DIPA earned a spot. “It’s hard to talk about the East Coast without mentioning growth within the commonwealth. Triple Crossing is one of the breweries that falls within that echelon.”

Sub Rosa is home to rustic breads, a wood-fired oven and bangin’ borek from James Beard Award-nominated bakers and brother-and-sister duo Evrim and Evin Dogu. Garden & Gun magazine sat down with “Richmond’s Rising Stars” from the Church Hill bakery that has been a standout since its inception.

The pop-up bar Switch and its Hendrick’s Tea Party libation made Forbes' list of a dozen large-format cocktails meant to share. Served in a teapot complete with cups and saucers, it blends elderberry and a lemon-honey tincture with the cucumber-tinged Henricks Gin.

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …