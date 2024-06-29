A Legend Lost

× Expand Stella Dikos in the kitchen of her namesake grocery (Photo by Kate Thompson)

Stella Dikos, the matriarch of Stella’s restaurant and the namesake behind the local chain of Stella’s Grocery stores, died peacefully on Friday, according to her family. She was 82.

A young Greek immigrant turned Richmond icon, Dikos fed her community for more than 50 years. Her impact ripples through generations of loyal patrons and staff members. The city’s most tenured chef, Dikos was in the kitchen folding her famed spanakopita up until her last days. First anchoring herself into the community at The Village restaurant in the Fan, she gained a reputation for her fresh baked bread, Brunswick stew and warm personality. Following the introduction of her namesake restaurant and Greek specialty dishes, diners were hooked. The legacy of the great-grandmother, yia yia, mother and beloved friend will live on through her two restaurants, seven markets and devoted family.

In 2019, I had the joy of shadowing Dikos and spent weeks beside her in the kitchen, eating lunch with her at her Lafayette Street restaurant and listening to her recount her life story. She was a source of light for those around her, resilient, humble and kind. She made people feel seen, understood and loved, the core of human existence. To honor her, we are re-sharing her story, along with a statement from the Dikos-Giavos family:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected yet peaceful passing of our beloved Stella Dikos, the heart and soul of Stella’s. Her warmth, creativity, and passion for food have touched so many lives here in Richmond and beyond. Stella’s legacy lives on through the delicious recipes and the love she poured into every dish.

Stella’s journey began at the original Village Cafe, where she worked alongside her husband, Stavros, and introduced many people to her incredible cooking and recipes from her homeland, Greece. After those cherished years, Stella opened the first Stella’s on Harrison Street, where her culinary magic continued to flourish and create lasting memories. Following the closing of the original restaurant, she opened the second iteration of Stella’s on Main Street, further enriching Richmond’s dining scene.

Her passion and dedication culminated in the Stella’s we know and love today on Lafayette Street, a true testament to her incredible influence. In addition to our flagship restaurant, Stella’s legacy extends to our gourmet markets, Stella’s Grocery, and Stella’s in Charleston, South Carolina.

Stella was more than just a chef; she was a friend to all who walked through our doors, and a beloved sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Beyond her culinary talents, Stella had a deep love for the arts, classical music, travel and gardening. She embraced the beauty in all forms of creativity and expression, enriching the lives of those around her with her diverse interests and passions.

We know how much she meant to you, just as she meant the world to us. Stella was vibrant and full of life, still preparing her specialties up until her last days, making her passing a shock to our family. Thank you for being part of her journey and for your continued support during this difficult time. We will be sharing details about her memorial service soon.”

—The Dikos-Giavos Family