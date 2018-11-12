A Sudsy Ride

× Expand RVA Brew Crew owner Branden Whitten stands in front of her 14-passenger bus, Lola. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Leave your car keys behind. The newest designated driver for hopping around the city’s bustling beer scene is the RVA Brew Crew, a bus tour service making stops at area breweries, cideries and distilleries.

The past few months have been a whirlwind for RVA Brew Crew founder Branden Whitten. In that short span of time she lost her marketing job, got married and became the owner of a 14-passenger bus, dubbed Lola, along with a craft beer tour business.

RVA Brew Crew, which launches to the public in mid-November, provides flexible itineraries to beer destinations that allow patrons to create custom experiences.

“I’ve always been a big supporter and fan of the craft beer scene here in Richmond,” says Whitten. “I love going on weekends, whether I’m with my husband, family or friends. The question is always, 'Who’s going to be the designated driver?' ”

Whitten believes losing her job was fate.

“I believe everything happens for a reason,” she says. “It was perfect timing to make [this new business] happen. I could start this entrepreneurial dream that had really just been a dream and a conversation.”

Although there are other brewery tours in town including Richmond Brewery Tours and RVA Trolley, the Brew Crew touts its flexibility in terms of itineraries and options. For example, if riders embark on the Western Route, they can begin their beer journey at Hardywood West Creek or the nearby Kindred Spirit Brewing, with the option to head to Courthouse Creek Cider in Maidens or Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery in Goochland.

“We have three routes, and each of the routes has three different stops, with several options at each stop," explain Whitten. "You create your own experience.”

Lola holds 14 passengers and operates a Scott’s Addition route on Saturdays; an Eastern Route on Fridays with options to stop at Triple Crossing Brewing, Stone Brewing, Champion Brewing, Legend Brewing Co. and Basic City Beer Co.; and a Western Route on Sundays with stops at Hardywood West Creek, Courthouse Creek Cider, Kindred Spirit, Rock Bottom, Midnight Brewery and Lickinghole Creek.

The Brew Crew also offers private tours for special occasions.

The trips typically last between four or five hours, with an hour spent at each stop. Whitten says the three routes were determined by looking at breweries that were close to one another.

“We were looking at breweries that were fairly clumped together,” she explains. “I knew I wanted to go out to Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery. We looked at what was in between the Scott's Addition area and LCCB.”

So where did Whitten find Lola? She says the find was serendipitous and for which she was thankful after months of searching.

“My husband’s parents were at the floor decor store [near a car dealership on Broad Street], and they just happened to see it,” says Whitten. “They really just stumbled upon it.”

Whitten embraced the entertaining, adventurous spirit of her business and named the bus Lola — an ode to “Copacabana” by Barry Manilow and “Lola” by The Kinks, both of which can be heard as passengers are en route to breweries.

“They're two very festive, fun songs,” Whitten says. “I thought it would be fun to play when people get on the bus.”

Whitten says she wants to continue the festivities by hosting holiday tours as well. Future plans include a tacky light tour combining a love for Christmas, spirited decorations and, of course, beer.

As a female business owner in a typically male-dominated field, Whitten says she feels great breaking barriers and hopes her efforts will inspire others.

“This is my first business," she says, "so it's been crazy, but it’s empowering, and I hope it encourages other women … to do what they’re passionate about.”

Whitten looks forward to developing her business and offering beer enthusiasts a safe way to explore the thriving brewery scene in Richmond.

“I hope this grows and expands, and we can have Lola Part 2,” she says, laughing.

Trips with the RVA Brew Crew cost $35 to $55 per person depending on the route. Public tours require at least seven passengers to operate.