Photos: The 2018 Richmond Folk Feast

Is fall in the city complete without the annual Richmond Folk Festival? Ringing in 14 years, the 2018 event kicks off Friday, Oct. 12, drawing thousands of music and culture lovers from Virginia and across the country to Brown's Island for the free, rain-or-shine event.

One of the ways to offset the cost of this extravaganza? Folk Feast, a six-year-old event born from the desire of local chefs to support the festival. On Tuesday, Oct. 9, a sold-out crowd of nearly 500 savored an evening at the American Civil War Museum at Historic Tredegar as 24 area restaurants dished out signature small plates and presented a diverse display of the city's culinary talent.

Each year an official poster is made for the Folk Festival, and for the first time the original painting was auctioned to benefit the event. The artwork for 2018, completed by local muralist Hamilton Glass, sold for $1,700.

If you missed Folk Feast, enjoy it vicariously through the photos below. This weekend, be sure to plot your trip to Brown’s wisely so you can munch and groove with ease.

If you're more concerned about sudsy opportunities, head to the WestRock Craft Beer Area at the festival for a blend of familiar offerings and rarer brews. Expect a frequently rotating lineup of exclusive libations including Sticky Treats — a Rice Krispies-inspired beer from Funky Buddha — along with brews from larger-scale breweries including Lagunitas and local/regional spots such as Petersburg's Trapezium. The official beer of the festival is Folk FestivAle, a sessionable IPA from Champion Brewing that is also available in stores.

× Expand This year was the largest Folk Feast to date, with more attendees and greater restaurant participation, raising roughly $40,000 for the Folk Festival. Stephen Lecky, festival manager for Venture Richmond, says when tickets went on sale in July they sold out in less than 35 hours.

× Expand Lecky says 18 of the 25 participating restaurants at Folk Feast have taken part in all six events, including Comfort. The Southern-influenced restaurant showcased country ham and hog jowl rillettes with a red curry chow chow.

× Expand Gallatin Canyon provided tunes throughout the night of noshing, building anticipation for the weekend.

× Expand Another dedicated Folk Feast participant, Heritage presented a seasonal butternut squash soup.

× Expand Citizen served a North African beef and lamb meatball accompanied by a colorful Thai coleslaw.

× Expand Fresh on the scene this year was Africanne on Main, which offered a vegetarian plantain and chicken plantain medley (above).

× Expand Another first-time participant in Folk Feast was Citizen Burger Bar, which dished out 100 percent grass-fed, griddle-smashed beef "minis" with Tillamook cheddar, Neuske's bacon, barbecue sauce and onion straws.

× Expand Mayor Levar Stoney, sporting a Citizen hat during Folk Feast

× Expand A crispy pork shoulder paired with Brussels sprout slaw, butternut squash and peanuts from Laura Lee's.

× Expand Mama J's did not disappoint with its classic mac and cheese, catfish nuggets, and collards.

× Expand Roasted sweet potato with hazelnut butter, fermented mushrooms and dates from Metzger Bar & Butchery

× Expand Lucy's Restaurant is known for its beautiful displays at outdoor events. The Second Street restaurant prepared a beef chili topped with crema.

× Expand The Graduate Richmond hotel made its Folk Feast debut with a house-smoked Smithfield pork belly, charred sweet corn relish and a hickory-thyme gastrique.

× Expand Another newbie on the Folk Feast scene was The Stables, serving a tower of grilled shrimp on top of a cheddar "gritscuit" with a sausage gumbo gravy.

× Expand West Coast Provisions made its Folk Feast debut with tuna carpaccio atop toasted brioche with a foie gras ganache and pickled apricot, topped with Maldon sea salt, pink pepper and extra-virgin olive oil.

× Expand Cabot clothbound cheddar cheese with spaetzle, bacon lardons, frisee and a hard cider-date puree from Dutch & Co.

× Expand According to Lecky, a recent addition over the past few Folk Feasts has been more dessert options. Whisk brought plenty, with caramel apple and sweet potato-buttermilk tarts.