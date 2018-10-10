Photos: The 2018 Richmond Folk Feast

Local chefs dish up their best to benefit the Folk Festival

by

Is fall in the city complete without the annual Richmond Folk Festival? Ringing in 14 years, the 2018 event kicks off Friday, Oct. 12, drawing thousands of music and culture lovers from Virginia and across the country to Brown's Island for the free, rain-or-shine event.

One of the ways to offset the cost of this extravaganza? Folk Feast, a six-year-old event born from the desire of local chefs to support the festival. On Tuesday, Oct. 9, a sold-out crowd of nearly 500 savored an evening at the American Civil War Museum at Historic Tredegar as 24 area restaurants dished out signature small plates and presented a diverse display of the city's culinary talent.

Each year an official poster is made for the Folk Festival, and for the first time the original painting was auctioned to benefit the event. The artwork for 2018, completed by local muralist Hamilton Glass, sold for $1,700. 

If you missed Folk Feast, enjoy it vicariously through the photos below. This weekend, be sure to plot your trip to Brown’s wisely so you can munch and groove with ease.

If you're more concerned about sudsy opportunities, head to the WestRock Craft Beer Area at the festival for a blend of familiar offerings and rarer brews. Expect a frequently rotating lineup of exclusive libations including Sticky Treats — a Rice Krispies-inspired beer from Funky Buddha — along with brews from larger-scale breweries including Lagunitas and local/regional spots such as Petersburg's Trapezium. The official beer of the festival is Folk FestivAle, a sessionable IPA from Champion Brewing that is also available in stores.

