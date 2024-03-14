Richmond Food News: March 14-20

× Expand Head below for all the latest in RVADine, including a seasonal dinner series, restaurant relocations, the conclusion of Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and more. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Coming Home

When Taylor Benson and Mackenzie Smith first landed gigs at Blue Bee Cider, they were in their 20s and labeling bottles by hand. Now, nearly a decade later, the couple have taken over as owners of Virginia’s first urban cidery, purchasing the business from founder Courtney Mailey. Capturing the true essence of a come-up story, the couple recently reintroduced Blue Bee in its new digs. (Richmond magazine)

Remember That Place?

Raise a glass to a longtime favorite: Next up in our series rediscovering oldie-but-goodie dining destinations is Rare Olde Times, an Irish pub on Patterson Avenue that’s been keeping it green for 30 years. (Richmond magazine)

Recipe for Resilience

Local baker, chef and entrepreneur Keya Wingfield is turning a devastating loss into a way to honor her family by introducing a new snack line with an Indian twist. Coming soon, the Bombay native will introduce Daksh Foods, dedicated to her late son. (Richmond magazine)

And the Winner Is …

Considered the Oscars of wine, the Virginia’s Governor Cup brought nearly 1,000 attendees to Main Street Station last week for its annual gala. On display: the hard work of top vintners from across the state, along with sips from cideries and meaderies. Out of the 750-plus wines and other beverages sampled by judges, one of Richmond’s own went home with a trophy: Buskey Cider, who won Best in Show Cider for its 2022 Ruby Red Crab Apple. The top prize went to King Family Vineyards in Crozet for its 2019 Heritage.

ICYMI

Cafe & Sabor recently debuted a second location, boasting massive plates of grilled meats, masterful latte art and a pastry case stocked with Colombian baked goods from empanadas to fruit- and cheese-stuffed treats. (Richmond magazine)

We caught up with local grape guru Robert Jones, Richmond’s resident master sommelier, to talk about his journey with wine. (Richmond magazine)

Hop behind the bar with Karen Negvesky, co-owner of Sincero in Jackson Ward, for a peek at the restaurant’s tropical-tinged cocktail menu. (Richmond magazine)

Hamid Noori, chef-owner of Afghan restaurant The Mantu and its namesake market, plans to take over Two Guys Pizza at 11636 W. Broad St. in Short Pump. Stay tuned for more details on The Mantu Express.

Bedecked with year-round Christmas decorations, old-school diner Nick’s Roman Terrace will serve its last Westland Special on March 17. Open for two decades, the family-run all-day cafe was known as an easygoing destination for birthdays, graduations and more. In an online post the owners said, “The train is broken and gone, but our memories will remain with you all, and we will certainly remember you all as our extended family.”

After a decade on Second Street, Big Herm’s Kitchen has left Jackson Ward. Citing a 35% rise in rent at his former building, owner Herman Baskerville has temporarily moved the business to Brookland Park Boulevard. For now, he plans to operate under the same roof as Nomad Deli & Catering Co. Hours and menu will remain the same.

Jackson Ward comfort food restaurant Southern Kitchen is relocating to a place that might surprise some — the mall. Owner Shane Roberts Thomas announced plans to take over an 8,400-square-foot space formerly home to Brio Tuscan Grill at Stony Point Fashion Park. (Richmond BizSense)

The team at Alewife is rolling out a Sunday dinner series that kicks off March 24. The first soiree is Northern European-leaning, spring-forward menu — including scallops with white asparagus, duck fat-roasted sunchokes and venison with morels — with beverage pairings to boot.

It’s been about a week since Lindsey Food Group debuted a new concept, which means it’s about time for another. All jokes aside, the voracious husband-and-wife-run restaurant group is prepping to debut a second location of ML Steak at Chesterfield Towne Center in the former Casa del Barco space. A soft opening is planned for March 16-17, with the grand opening March 20.

RVA Love (and ?)

Southern Living has deemed Arts District bivalve hotspot Birdie’s the Best New Restaurant in Virginia. It earned a shout-out for its multipurpose concept that transforms from coffee shop and cafe in the a.m. to oyster lounge and dinner destination at night and brunch spot on weekends.

One of the worst grocery stores in the country happens to be the one I frequent most often, with a decade-plus-long loyalty that dates back to my college days, when they used to hand out free sushi samples. Axios Richmond reports that the Lombardy Street Kroger earned its bad rep for long lines, understocked shelves and a nightmarish parking lot. I can’t say I’m shocked, but I’ll love that place forever.

Upcoming Events