Richmond Food News: July 6-12

× Expand From Middle Eastern cuisine to sudsy events and (half of) a beloved pop-up’s return, forge ahead for all the tasty details. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

‘A Place at the Table’

When Alex Vazquez joined the team at Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon, the young chef had no idea that in a matter of months he would rebuild the entire menu, craft a cocktail program despite having no bar experience and even grab a paint brush from time to time. Tapping deeper into the cuisine of Lebanon and the mission of the restaurant to provide employment for young adults with disabilities, Natalie’s is reintroducing itself with a mezze-heavy menu and a newly revamped dining room. (Richmond magazine)

With Passion

At the mere mention of passion fruit, my mind is instantly transported waterside with palm trees as the backdrop. Luckily for those of us without a trip on the calendar, local mixologists are relying on the sweet-tart tropical fruit to offer imbibers a mini vacay via cocktails. From a brunchy, Sunny D-inspired sip to a li hing mui-spiked concoction, these libations provide a passport to the islands. (Richmond magazine)

Vines in Mind

Calling all fans of Duke’s juice — that tomato-mayo combo that drips from wrist to elbow when your teeth sink into that first ’mater sandwich of the season — and folks who find joy at the sight of a teeny fruit appearing on the vine: Back for its third year, the Summer Supper Somm dinner series (with stops at Penny’s Wine Shop, Acacia Mid-town, Common House and more) is officially in action and bringing together two of Virginia’s finest agricultural products: heirloom tomatoes and wine. (Richmond magazine)

Brews or Bust

The Veil Brewing Co. throws down on July 22 with Forever Summer Festival, its annual sampling extravaganza featuring breweries near and far, held at the Overlook at ChildSavers.

Nearly 30 years of Legend Brown Ale — if that doesn’t age us all, I’m not sure what does. The OG Manchester pub with a river view, Legend Brewing Co. rings in its 29th anniversary with live music and a daylong celebration on July 22.

Presented by the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, HeART & Soul Festival 2023 happens July 29 at City Stadium. DJs, Black-owned food trucks and an edition of the Richmond Night Market are on the itinerary for the seventh edition of the event.

Tickets just dropped for the annual BrewHaHa, kicking off Virginia Craft Beer Month on Aug. 5. This year, there’s a focus on the 757, with a strong lineup of Tidewater-based breweries on tap for the event on the lawn of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

Mark Those Calendars

Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox is throwing a drag brunch on July 30, touting a morning of baristas, bagels and b------. Tickets for the 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. seatings are $40 each. Fun fact: Aligning perfectly with Food News, performers include Chicki Parm and Sweet Pickles.

Royal Pig is taking over Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery taproom for a Cambodian family-style dinner on July 31. At $56 for multiple courses with tax and tip included, and drink pairings, it’s a wallet-friendly feast.

ICYMI

There’s a stirring inside the shuttered Lady N’awlins building, and no, it’s not just the ghost. Stay tuned for Smoke & Barrel to revive the Fan mainstay this fall. (Richmond magazine)

I love introducing a new cooking essential to the pantry, especially when it has a local touch and makes things easy peasy. Meet Richmond-made Savory Cooking Paste. (Richmond magazine)

Staunton-based Ballerino Creamery has been catching the attention of cheese heads and emerging as one of Richmond’s sought-after purveyors. (Richmond magazine)

The inaugural Positively Delicious fundraiser, featuring a cast of culinary heavy hitters from a nationally renowned sommelier to a James Beard Award-nominated chef and a bar wizard, happens July 15. (Richmond magazine)

Bad news: The latest pop-up from Nam Prik Pao is sold out. Good news: You can hit that notification bell on IG and not miss the next dinner. Stay tuned for more details on what is arguably one of the hottest (literally) new pop-ups in the city.

The husband-and-wife team behind La Bodega, Casa Fiesta, Papi’s and Margarita’s restaurants strikes again. Tequila Sunrise Mexican Kitchen & Cantina, dubbed “the Disneyland of Mexican restaurants,” opens today at 11581 Robious Road. (Richmond BizSense)

If you’re searching for a binge-worthy, easy-viewing watch with a Richmond connection and a lot of fondant, the Netflix series “Is This Cake?” premiered last week, starring Layers Cake Studio owner Danya Smith.

After a pause in operations, Susie & Esther is back, sort of. While the focus for the Jewish-Mediterranean concept is now solely on catering, Susie’s, on the other hand, is embracing the nomadic pop-up route and adding cocktail guru Sophia Kim to the mix. Starting July 11, look for Susie’s to pop up Tuesdays at Pizza Bones in Union Hill.

Upcoming Events