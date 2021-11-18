× 1 of 5 Expand The Pineapple Express specialty sno-ball at Suzy Sno × 2 of 5 Expand (From left) Co-owners of Suzy Sno Tiara Rusell and Rabia Kamara × 3 of 5 Expand The interior of Suzy Sno pays homage to Jackson Ward. × 4 of 5 Expand Images on the wall reflect the history of the neighborhood. × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

Inside Suzy Sno, a large royal blue wall is adorned with a collection of images and memorabilia that serve as an ode to the shop's Jackson Ward neighborhood and its ancestors.

The recently opened sno-ball concept at 317 N. Second St., from Ruby Scoops owner Rabia Kamara and partners, marks the second frozen dessert business in her portfolio. Her first venture, a small-batch ice cream shop, is similarly located in a predominantly Black neighborhood steeped in history, on Brookland Park Boulevard.

With Kamara fresh off a win on the Food Network ice cream competition “Ben & Jerry’s Clash of the Cones,” the opening of Suzy Sno is a sign of her forward momentum.

“I have other ideas for future projects I want to do,” says Kamara, who worked with brokerage firm Sperity Ventures to take over the former Fighting Fish space earlier this year.

The vision for the mini ice palace began with trips to The Big Easy.

“I wanted to do it since going to New Orleans,” the VCU graduate says of opening a sno-ball business. “Whenever I go, I eat these nonstop.”

Mounds of fine and fluffy shaved ice, the cool creations might be compared to a snow cone, but they're very different. Texture is key. Similar to snow, the shaved ice soaks up sweet flavored syrups like a sponge, absorbing every drop. With snow cones, the ice is chunkier, and as it melts, the syrup sinks to the bottom.

“When you get a snow cone, the ice is different; this is fluffy and well-shaved,” Kamara explains.

Inspired by a longstanding sno-ball institution in New Orleans (a city also divided into wards), Kamara adopted that shop's top 20 flavors for Suzy Sno's current menu and also sought the favorites of New Orleans natives, which is where Silver Fox — a creamy almond-vanilla creation — and Tiger’s Blood — a fruity option with watermelon, strawberry and hints of coconut — come into play.

The machine behind the magic is a blue Ortolano SnoWizard. Originally invented by George Ortolano in 1936, it shaves blocks of ice into fine snow and has become the industry standard.

Suzy Sno offers 60 house-made organic syrups, with flavor options ranging from blue raspberry and mango to Bahama Mama and root beer. Sno-ball seekers can choose to enjoy a simple shaved ice doused with syrup, or add toppings such as condensed milk, marshmallow fluff or candies. The shop also has six types of sour flavor options and sour Trolli candies to add on top.

Kamara says she is a fan of the specialty menu options, noting that they allow her to be inventive and have fun.

“Specialties let me shine,” she says with a smile. “It’s been fun, especially after being creatively stifled after 'Ben & Jerrys [Clash of the Cones].' There’s very fruity things, and very decadent things — and lots of candy.”

Kamara adds that Suzy Sno is named after her grandmother and that its menu items pay homage to Jackson Ward and significant people in its history.

Options such as St. James and the Giant Peach, named for the nearby street, are made with Georgia peach- and ice tea-flavored syrups, then joined by diced peaches and peach ring gummies. The Gimme S'more is made with chocolate and s'mores syrups, then topped with torched marshmallow fluff from Richmond's Karmalita's, chocolate syrup and graham cracker crumbles.

Pineapple Express, a shout-out to the movie, features pineapple and pina colada syrups and is topped with coconut cream, crushed pineapple, whipped cream and a cherry. Kamara says passionfruit and strawberry syrups with strawberry mochi is one of her go-to combos.

Everything on the menu at the frozen treat shop is vegan and gluten-free, unless milk is added; dairy and nondairy options are available.

Suzy Sno marks the continuation of a budding business relationship between Kamara; designer Tiara Russell, a co-owner of the business along with her husband, Kris; and Kamara’s partner, Bakari Ruggiero.

An Atlanta native and Richmond transplant, Russell, who also designed Hour Cycle Studio and F-Stop Selfie Lounge, says when she heard about Kamara opening Ruby Scoops, she reached out about completing a mural for the shop.

“I sent her a proposal in the original building, and she reached back out and said, 'I would love your help,' ” Russell says.

Now, Suzy Sno has served as a blank canvas and opportunity for her to work with Kamara again, showcasing the people and history of the neighborhood once known as the “Harlem of the South.”

“To be in such a prominent Black neighborhood and not pay respect to our ancestors, I thought it was very important to highlight that, and it’s almost a privilege to be here in this neighborhood with businesses that have been here 20 or 30 years,” Russell says.

Pointing to an old newspaper clipping, she shares the story of John Mitchell Jr., editor of The Richmond Planet, who delivered papers to a Chesterfield courthouse that led to the exoneration of a young Black boy who was set to be executed. There’s also a painting by a Jackson Ward neighbor named Bob, along with pictures of banking pioneer and community icon Maggie L. Walker and the Eggleston family.

“It’s very exciting, everything has a story,” Russell says, noting that the process of setting up shop in the neighborhood has been a lesson in history.

As Kamara aligns herself with those who share her vision, this new venture brings her closer to realizing her dream of founding a Black-owned restaurant hospitality group with an umbrella of brands and concepts, including a bar in the future.

In the spring, Suzy Sno looks to expand its hours and options.

“Hopefully there’s a new menu starting around Mardi Gras,” Kamara says, “maybe boozy options.”

Suzy Sno is open Friday through Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m.