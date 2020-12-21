Home For The Holidays

× Expand Head below for all the edible ways to celebrate the holidays. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Along with "pivot" and "unprecedented, "2020” will soon grace our list of words-that-shall-not-be-uttered.

In the spirit of planning ahead, we’ve collected a roundup of ways to welcome the new year and ring in a fresh start. And in the spirit of slight procrastination, we have a handful of last-minute — order ASAP — ideas to enjoy a festive feast on Christmas.

Imagine you’re celebrating Christmas in Beirut with Natalie’s assortment of Lebanese dishes, all packed up for groups from two to 12. Dinner comes complete with lamb shanks, loubieh (stewed green beans), batata hara (fried potatoes with garlic, paprika and lemon), crispy Brussels sprouts, hummus, and sweet potato pie.

Order: Call 804-499-3030 by Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.

Pickup On Dec. 24 by 4:30 p.m

Cost $65 serves two people, $180 serves six and $320 feeds a dozen

If you’ve been naughty in 2020, no need to end the streak now. Last month, Soul Taco took over the Belle space, transforming it into a winter wonderland pop-up called Jingle Belle, and this Christmas they are celebrating with boozy libations and a 12 Days of Cocktails menu. Select bundles of six or 12 cocktails, including an apple cider mezcal margarita and The Christmas Bushwacker — a holly, jolly combo of vodka, rum, Kahlua, homemade Irish whisky, creme de cacao and whipped cream, topped with a Little Debbie Christmas Tree.

Order: Online through New Year’s Eve (open Christmas Eve until 2:30 p.m, closed Christmas day)

Pickup: Based on when you order

Cost: Six for $60, a dozen for $110, or $10 each

Say good riddance to this dumpster fire of a year in true 2020 fashion — a tux up top and sweats down below — with Brenner’s NYE party pack, a fanciful collection of caviar and potato chips, Grower’s Champagne, foie gras mousse, shrimp cocktail and chocolate truffles. This is meant for two ambitious souls, or a squad of four friends who are comfortable sharing.

Order: Online by Dec. 27

Pickup: On Dec. 30 between 1 and 6 p.m.

Cost: $200, serves two to four people

Choose from a luxe lunch for two with cheese, charcuterie and accoutrements, a bevy of raw oysters, or a lunch deemed “lucky” with traditional New Year’s bites to get 2021 off on the right foot, including a black bean, bacon, and collard green casserole, paired with skillet cornbread. Don’t forget to add on some of The Broken Tulip’s exceptional wines and classic cocktails.

Order: Online until sold-out.

Pick up: On Dec. 30 or Dec. 31, or have it delivered.

Cost $47 for cheese and charcuterie; oysters from $9 to $16.50; Lucky Lunch $15 per person

Tamales are the perfect Christmas food because they’re like another present you get to unwrap. Except these presents are filled with steamy masa and a choice of pork rojo or verde. Abuelita’s Christmas specials also include birria, an adobo-cooked beef dish, as well as beef barbacoa, by the pound. Add on a half gallon of Ponche Navideno, Christmas Punch, a sweet and steamy concoction of fresh and dried fruit, including tamarind, hibiscus and cane sugar.

Order: Online by Dec. 22

Pickup: On Dec. 24 before 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $18 for half-dozen tamales; barbacoa and birria $14 per pound; ponche navideno $15 per half-gallon.

This Forest Hill outpost has solidified its spot as a reliable source of homey fare and New Year’s Day is no different. Rock the jammies on Jan. 1 and serve up scoops of strata, a fluffy, overnight breakfast casserole, or for dinner pop a ready-to-bake bolognese lasagna in the oven. Want to keep it traditional? Lollipop lamb chops and hoppin’ John are on the menu, along with an assortment of small bites, and mini bundt cakes, pineapple upside down cupcakes and cookies galore.

Order: Call 804-232-2400 or email kitchenetterva@gmail.com to pre-order.

Pickup: Between Dec. 29 and 31

Cost: Strata $60; ready-to-bake lasagna $35 serves three to four, $75 for eight to 12; hors d’oeuvres from $10 to $24; desserts from $3 to $15

Offering a mashup of Jewish, Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, Dinamo is delivering a five-course meal packed with comfort — I spy a sleepy Christmas Eve slumber in your future. Start with cotechino with lentils, an Italian tradition, followed by brocoletti di rapi, lasagne (vegetarian option available) and` braised oxtails, and finish with velvety tiramisu for dessert. Pro-tip: Take the holiday meal up a notch — add a beet and fennel salad or fish soup to the mix.

Order: Call 804-678-9706 by Monday Dec. 21 at 5 p.m.

Pickup: On Dec. 23 or 24

Cost: $100, serves two to three

While a tented outdoor patio adorned with lights creates a magical aesthetic at its Carytown brick-and-mortar, the 100 percent Vietnamese organic restaurant is letting diners celebrate in their own decorated space with a bountiful holiday package. Roasted duck, saigon-style beef, garden salad, crab soup and potato pie grace the menu. Optional add-ons include vegan golden rolls and brown rice spring rolls — I think you already know what to do.

Order: To place an order call 804-355-0736 or email. Available until sold-out.

Pickup: On Dec. 24

Cost: $299, serves six people

Navigate the Holiday Package tab on the Hard Shell’s website and kiss off 2020 with Neptune’s bounty. Ringing in the New Year with a companion? The "Meals for Two” option lists crab cakes, filet and lobster tail, while an entire section is dedicated to seafood buckets, such as the low country clambake — three dozen clams served with kielbasa and corn.

Order: Online by noon on Dec. 28

Pickup: On Dec. 31

Cost: $85; clambake bucket $50; stacked 25-piece trays of fried oysters $75, ahi tuna $75, and ham biscuits $50

Recently re-invented as takeout only with contactless delivery, this French bistro has rolled out Chez at Home, and for the holidays, is presenting multi-course dinner boxes. The coq au vin option includes pomme puree, haricot verts, a choice between Caesar or green salad, and lemon butter cake or chocolate torte for dessert. Is brunch calling your name? The breakfast/brunch box brims with fruit, croissants and jams, and a difficult decision between creme brulee French toast and a savory pancetta tarte for the main.

Order: Online by Dec. 28

Pickup: On Dec. 31

Cost: Coq au vin $96 serves two, $192 serves four, $288 serves six; breakfast/brunch box $55 serves two

Genevelyn’s Picks

Favorite restaurant holiday bites that deliver all the festive feels

After over a quarter-century plating elegant Italian, these favorites have stayed on the menu since day one.

Order: Before close at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31.

On the Menu: Warm, housemade mozzarella wrapped in prosciutto ($12), grigliata di verdura marinates and chars fennel, portabella and eggplant ($11); pollo palermo: truffle oil, chicken thighs and sausage ($26); veal incappuciatta topped with artichokes and cream ($28); brick-oven pizza ($17-$21) and bucatini carbonara ($21) are classics.

Create a sushi spread and order a bounty of rolls from this Midlothian sushi palace. Pro-tip: Order from the Hiro website — not a third party — for 10% off a takeout order.

Order: Open until 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and Jan.1.

Menu Picks: Dinner Bento Box ($15.95 to $18.95) packs miso soup, salad, shrimp shumai, shrimp/vegetable tempura, California roll and rice for a perfect solo grub session. Listed under the chef’s specialty rolls ($10.95 to $15.95), the Hot Hot roll with spicy yellowtail packs a pleasant kick, while party trays — 48 to 90 pieces ($65.95 to $95.95) — embrace the “go big or go home” mentality.

Seafood and comfort food are engrained in Croaker’s Spot identity, and what better way to ring in 2021 than with a dinner, or brunch, packed with both.

Order: Order by 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, or between noon and 9 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Menu Picks: Seafood Louis salad ($14) and Eggleston fish boats ($13.99 to $19.99) — fried whiting with peppers, onions and secret sauce served over potatoes with sticky cornbread soul wedges. Savor ranch-cheddar grits and salmon cakes or fish and grits for New Year’s Day brunch.

Standing in line for New Year’s Day Bruch is so 2019. The classic Shockoe Bottom brunch spot is churning out dishes to go, in addition to dine-in.

Order: Between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Menu Picks: The ubiquitous Devil’s Breakfast ($14), spicy sausage gravy over pumpkin biscuits with over-easy eggs and house potatoes, or Millie's Hoppin' John ($14), black-eyed peas hash with avocado crema, spicy Italian sausage and sunny eggs.

This 100% gluten-free restaurant serves homey Mexican cuisine that is sure to warm the soul.

Order: Open 11 a.m to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day for takeout, dine-in and delivery.

On the Menu: Roasted duck in mole poblano ($15), pasilla, ancho and guajillo peppers, onions, tomatoes, dark chocolate, sesame seeds, plantains and peanuts, with choice of two sides; and a variety of tamales ($4 each) from salsa verde (tomatillo sauce) to pork in red sauce (guajillo sauce) and rajas (queso, jalapenos, onions and tomatoes). Adding a traveling margarita to sip at home should go without saying.