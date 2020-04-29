Everyone Benefits

× 1 of 5 Expand Perch Events Coordinator Sam Chheng and bartender Tariq Jeffries stand outside the restaurant with meals prepared for the Save RVA Restaurants initiative. Perch delivered to the Sedgefield mobile home community in Ashland a primarily Hispanic community where the Patrick Henry Family YMCA has a partnership, engaging youth in after-school care, summer day camp and community health programs. × 2 of 5 Expand A carful of food prepared by Shagbark, on its way to the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls × 3 of 5 Expand (From left) Alexandra Saunders, co-founder of Save RVA Restaurants, and Chris Harris, VHBG group care services youth counselor × 4 of 5 Expand Shagbark prepared pork pozole, salads and dessert for children and staff at VHBG through Save RVA Restaurants. × 5 of 5 Expand Food packaged for delivery at Perch Prev Next

A few weeks ago, Shagbark Chef-owner Walter Bundy and Chef de Cuisine Brandon MacConnell prepared 100 quarts of green chile pozole along with macaroni and cheese, salads, and a Duke’s mayonnaise-accented “Not the Devil’s Food" chocolate cake. Although the AAA Four Diamond-rated Southern fine-dining restaurant in Libbie Mill-Midtown is still open for takeout, these dishes weren’t for customers.

The meals were delivered to the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, an organization that assists youth ranging from 11-21 with emotional and behavioral health concerns. Located on more than 30 acres in Henrico, VHBG provides group homes and independent-living apartments and care from an on-site, 24/7 staff.

Shagbark and VHBG were connected through Save RVA Restaurants. Founded by husband-and-wife team Brock and Alexandra Saunders, the organization was born out of a desire to help both the restaurant community and the community at large.

After living in New York City, the Richmond natives returned five years ago, greeted by a lively and thriving art and dining scene. In mid-March, along with the rest of the country, they watched as places that had become a part of their daily lives and pillars of the community shut down and furloughed staffs.

The Saunderses noticed restaurants in other cities donating food to health care workers. They wanted to expand the initiative in Richmond, while making sure everyone involved benefited.

“We didn’t want [restaurants] donating food when they just had to furlough their staff; we want them getting paid,” Alexandra says. “We loved the idea, but thought, 'What if we raise money to actually buy the food from the restaurants, and what if we got that food to nonprofit groups that help feed people on a regular basis?' ”

To swiftly move into action, the Saunderses connected with Little Hands, an already established nonprofit. Founder Taylor Keeney allowed them to use her website as a platform for donations.

The first Save RVA Restaurants food delivery took place March 22. Over a month later, the organization has received over $60,000 in donations that have been spent at area eateries. Their goal is $100,000, but their hope is to reach $75,000 and have a corporate donor match the remainder.

“This has been just so pleasantly shocking,” Alexandra says. “We’ve had over 150 people donate, which is amazing, and I think that kind of speaks to how the [local dining] community is one big family.”

Typically, the duo purchases at least $1,000 worth of food from two area restaurants per day and tips 25%. The food is delivered directly by the restaurants or picked up at the restaurant by the receiving organization.

“Usually we try to find a good match for these nonprofits,” Alexandra explains. “For example, Richmond Friends of the Homeless feeds 80 to 100 people every single day, so for them the food needs to be individually packaged, hot and ready to go."

Through UP RVA, 15 families received tacos from West Coast Provisions; Lehja delivered a feast of chicken tikka masala, chicken biryani, Bombay potatoes, rice and naan to 17 families at St. James Children’s Center; Superstars Pizza brought pies to 40 families at Anna Julia Cooper Episcopal School; tamales and guacamole came to the YMCA from Grisette; and Big Herm’s Kitchen visited the Ronald McDonald House. Other restaurants involved include Brenner Pass, Mama J’s, Buz & Ned’s, and River City Roll.

“This initially started out as way to help restaurants, and although that is still our mission, part of what has been so heartbreaking but also touching is learning about these community organizations who are helping families, helping children, helping people struggling with homelessness,” Alexandra says.

When Shagbark was approached through Save RVA Restaurants to prepare dinner for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls, it was an immediate yes.

“It is something Walter and I were very, very happy to be a part of and to have someone willing to be that philanthropic and say, ‘Hey, Shagbark, can you make food for all these kids?’ Absolutely,” MacConnell says.

He says they aimed to create a meal that “felt complete," instead of food that was simply donated. “We tried to make it as nice as possible,” he adds, noting they used local pork and hominy. “Everyone is going through a hard time, but they’ve been going through hard times.”

Before the pandemic, the VHBG staff typically would take their young charges on trips to the grocery store as a way to teach them life skills and establish a sense of normalcy in their lives. They would also go out to eat frequently.

“Going out to eat at a restaurant was a treat and an activity [our young people] could look forward to,” VHBG President Claiborne Warner says. “We aren’t doing that now.”

“We were thrilled to have dinner from Shagbark,” Warner adds. Additionally, using extra produce from their walk-in refrigerator, Shagbark sent along boxes of provisions featuring fresh fruits and veggies.

The essential staff at VHBG are "family" to the youth they serve, explains Warner, noting that, since the pandemic, they have been working extra hard, making the deliveries from Shagbark and other restaurants — including The Grapevine, Carytown Cupcakes and Candy Valley Cake Co. — particularly special.

“Anything we, or the community, can do to lift them up is spectacular,” Warner continues. “When they know that others appreciate their essential work, they feel happy.”

Warner says that Shagbark even took into account that they were feeding children and presented the ultimate comfort dish: mac and cheese.

The decision was an easy one. “What kid doesn’t like mac and cheese? Actually, what person doesn’t like Mac and cheese?” MacConnell says, laughing.

Local organizations and independently owned restaurants in the area that would like to participate can contact Save RVA Restaurants via email. Those who would like to contribute to the effort can donate online.