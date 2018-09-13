Opening Soon: Cobra Cabana in Carver

× 1 of 5 Expand Cobra Cabana is located at 901 W. Marshall St. in the former Black Sheep space. × 2 of 5 Expand The interior of Cobra Cabana features antique items including this Depression glass lamp Skotis purchased in Petersburg. × 3 of 5 Expand A cobra sculpture created by artist Margaret Rolicki, who does costume and prop design for the band GWAR. × 4 of 5 Expand Cobra Cabana plans to offer affordable beer options such as Miller High Life on draft. × 5 of 5 Expand A mural on the Goshen Street side of Cobra Cabana Prev Next

“I want it to be sketchy, but in a cool way — the neighborhood-bar-in-Brooklyn feel that doesn’t exist here,” says Rob Skotis, one of three owners of the forthcoming Cobra Cabana, expected to open by the end of September at 901 W. Marshall St. in the former Black Sheep space in Carver.

Skotis, bassist for metal band Iron Reagan, is the blunt, outgoing bar manager, along with fellow owner and musician Herbie Abernethy, lead singer for Valient Thorr. Co-owner Josh Novicki brings the business and management skills to the equation — he was a partner at Rx Restaurant and Bar in Wilmington, North Carolina — and Chef Lauren Vercelli heads up the culinary front.

But this trio of restaurateurs is a little different than most: Trade a button-down for a band T-shirt, a BMW for a chopper, designer for DIY.

“[The restaurant industry is] over-saturated with people with too much money; there’s not enough people DIY-ing it,” says Skotis, who built pew seating for Cobra, fixed plumbing issues and painted throughout the space. “What happened to three dudes saying, 'I’m down to the bare minimum and building everything I can?' ”

The three dudes of Cobra Cabana have known each other for almost two decades, but it wasn’t until a late-night conversation on the road that their restaurant concept really came to life.

A couple of years ago, Abernethy was driving the tour bus for Municipal Waste, a Richmond-based thrash band. Skotis would often call during the late hours of the night to help keep his friend awake on the road. During one serendipitous conversation, Skotis casually mentioned wanting to own a restaurant, unaware that Abernathy and Novicki already had plans in mind and were in search of a third business partner. The rest is history.

“We figured we might as well pull the trigger,” recalls Skotis. “We found the [former Black Sheep] space the day after, and we all thought, ‘Man, now we have to do it.' ”

Don’t expect much “craft” on the bar menu at Cobra Cabana: The focus is on simple and affordable. A beer and a shot for five bucks, classic cocktails including daiquiris and Old-Fashioneds, limited seasonal or local brews, and house-made sodas. The flagship beer: Miller High Life, "the Champagne of beers"; Cobra Cabana is the only bar in the state offering it on tap, Skotis says. He guarantees they’ll sell more High Life than anything else.

“We want to make people come in, drink, walk in with 20 bucks, catch a buzz, tip well and leave,” explains Skotis. “This is what Richmond needs.”

As Skotis describes their vision for the restaurant — a no-frills neighborhood pub — Cheers comes to mind, but I hesitate to compare his baby, his first restaurant venture, to an '80s sitcom. Instead, he beats me to it.

“If a punk-rock dude creates a Cheers bar — a rock ’n’ roll version of Cheers — that’s exactly what this is,” says Skotis, admitting he’s seen every episode of the TV show at least twice.

The punk-rock aspect of the bar comes into play with the occasional beer bong, ski shot or flaming bloody mary.

As for atmosphere, don't expect mood lighting and soft music: Cobra Cabana is home to a tune box, an invitation for diners to play what they want. It’s possible to hear '90s hip-hop, classic rock and heavy metal during one visit.

Hanging in a back corner of the restaurant is an antique Miller High Life lamp, a touchstone of another era. The center of the bar features a colossal multicolored cobra head by artist Margaret Rolicki, a costume and prop designer for the Richmond-based metal/performance-art/blood-throwing band GWAR. There are also a handful of art pieces that were purchased from GWARbar.

The space exudes “a cool, tough-guy vibe, kind of like a place for villains to go on vacation,” Skotis explains.

Finally, don't expect typical food offerings: The fellas have traveled the globe, and the menu draws inspiration from the many types of cuisine they have enjoyed, including vegan and vegetarian options.

“It’ll be sandwich and bar food but more international,” says Skotis. “We’ve eaten in every country, and we have our favorites. We want to take those things and make them something else.”

The kitchen will stay open until 2 a.m., featuring a limited late-night menu. Skotis also wants to offer a breakfast sandwich and cup of coffee for $5, available all day.

“I know I’ll have a lot of college kids and want people to say, ‘Man, that place was crazy when I went in,’ and you know they want food late [at] night," he says. “Old Sticky Rice, 10 years ago — that’s how it’ll be when I bartend, at least.”

Cobra Cabana may not be here to impress anyone, but its owners hope it will establish itself as a solid neighborhood spot.

“We want to make people feel welcome and have them vibe with each other and tune to them a bit more,” explains Skotis. “We want them to come in with a good mood and leave with a good mood. “

Cobra Cabana will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. There are also plans to open up the outdoor area, the "cabana" aspect of the restaurant, in the future.