16 Years of Celebrity Serve

Lisa Schaffner from UNOS interacting with guests during Celebrity Serve. (Photo by David Proett) The CARITAS Celebrity Serve event has taken place at Sine Irish Pub for the past 16 years. (Photo by David Proett)

More than 100 diners gathered on Tuesday, Feb. 26, for the final CARITAS Celebrity Serve event at Sine Irish Pub, raising a record-setting $94,186, more than doubling the funds raised the previous year.

For the past 30 years, the local nonprofit has been working to break the cycle of homelessness and provide permanent solutions to set up individuals and families for success in the future.

In its 16 years hosting the event, Sine Irish Pub has contributed more than $160,000 in food, service and other costs.

Throughout the coursed meal, celebrity servers are paired with Sine's servers and assist them during the evening while attempting to generate higher tips from the guests. If someone wants a water refill, for example, perhaps they can be persuaded to pay $5. A live auction also takes place during the event. The convivial atmosphere has created a following of diners and celebrity servers, some of whom have been participating in the event since the start.

"I’ve participated in the CARITAS Celebrity Serve for 16 years," says local musician Susan Greenbaum. "I’m a big supporter of the CARITAS mission."

Although the event is retiring, CARITAS plans to host a similar fundraising benefit in 2020 when the organization moves into its new headquarters, the CARITAS Center in Richmond's South Side.

CARITAS is currently converting a former Phillip Morris leaf-packing warehouse on Stockton Street in Manchester into a multifunctional facility. The anchor of the space is The Healing Place for Women, a 160-bed, peer-based recovery program and treatment center. It will also be home to a CARITAS Works workforce development program, an expanded classroom space, the Furniture Bank, sober-living apartments and offices.

"CARITAS insists on not only seeing the most vulnerable, and thus often invisible, in our community, but in reaching out and positively changing the lives of these vulnerable people who are our neighbors in our community," shares Greenbaum of her experience. "I love the opportunity to help motivate people to donate, just by serving them drinks and dinner — and, in my case, singing them a song or two."

The first Celebrity Serve event took place in 2003, and the benefit has been held at Sine Irish Pub throughout its run. For the final event, special embroidered aprons were made featuring the CARITAS logo, and Sine General Manager Don Terry and Chef Joe Bruce were gifted an apron signed by the servers.

“CARITAS has been around for more than 30 years working with people in crisis in the Richmond community,” says CARITAS CEO Karen Stanley. “Sine has been with us for 16 of those years, and we are so grateful for Sine’s ongoing support. This will be our last event in this space, but certainly not the last of our partnership with Sine."

Other celebrity servers included Chesterfield County Administrator Dr. Joseph Casey, Lisa Schaffner of UNOS, Juan Conde of WRIC 8, Andrew Freiden of NBC 12, Chris Hilbert of Richmond City Council, Miss Virginia Emili McPhail, Adam Stubbs of Comcast Spotlight, and magician and juggler Jonathan Austin.