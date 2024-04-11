Richmond Food News: April 11-17

× Expand From a forthcoming bar embracing a “no-rules” mantra to the debut of Smoke & Barrel and a Cambodian cuisine pop-up from Royal Pig, head below for a feast of Food News. (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

Party in Pink

Oops, she did it again. Brittanny Anderson, the local culinary force responsible for Brenner Pass, Black Lodge, and Metzger Bar & Butchery, is dropping a new concept on Richmond next month with Beverage Director and mixology whiz Steve Yang. Enter the Pink Room, a vibey, 18-seat cocktail bar in Union Hill with a rotating weekly lineup of bites and beverages. And yes, you can expect pink martinis. (Richmond magazine)

‘Buying Back Your Evening’

We caught up with longtime Stella’s Grocery buyer and industry veteran Jeannie Brady, a behind-the-scenes force at the chain of area markets and a friend of owners Katrina and Johnny Giavos for over 40 years. If you’ve spotted a cool, new, local something on the shelves, snagged a card for a friend or bought a bottle of wine from Stella’s Grocery, chances are she’s the reason you found it there. (Richmond magazine)

A Fine Dining Line

In our latest issue, I explore the concept of service versus hospitality when it comes to local restaurants. While the two coexist, the bottom line is that our establishments need great service to unlock great hospitality, to reach that next level. After recent conversations with industry players, personal experiences, a James Beard Awards snub for Richmond and moments of reflection, I offer my thoughts on the city’s state of the plate. (Richmond magazine)

Mark Those Calendars

Spring is here, which means the latest edition of Richmond Restaurant Week is nearly upon us. An annual RVADine must-do, the tradition whose proceeds benefit Feed More has been around since 2001. The lowdown: Dine at one of the participating spots from April 22-28 for a three-course, wallet-friendly meal.

There are so many food festivals, events and pop-ups happening in the next couple of months that if you aren’t planning ahead, it ain’t gonna happen. Next up: Ardent Craft Ales’ Swine & Brine on April 27. Oysters, cold brews and pork plates aplenty? Check, check and check. The Scott’s Addition brewery invites ZZQ, Buttermilk Bake Shop, Yellow Umbrella Provisions, Royal Pig and Rappahannock for the annual outdoor shindig.

ICYMI

Get acquainted with some the hottest edible brands in Virginia with this recap from the biennial Virginia Food & Beverage Expo. (Richmond magazine)

Cake pops and cocktails won big at the latest General Assembly session with the passing of new laws that protect the rights of home-based food businesses and enshrine the sale of boozy beverages to go. (Richmond magazine)

A seasonally driven mashup of Virginia and German cuisine, local pop-up Quarter Horse has landed a residency at The Kitchen Classroom. (Richmond magazine)

After purchasing the shuttered Lady N’awlins space last year, the owners of New York Deli approached seasoned employee and veteran bartender Kevin Sheffield about helming a new concept there. Sheffield and his business partners (and longtime friends) Joe Hadad and Jordan Noble plan to introduce Smoke & Barrel on April 15. (Richmond magazine)

JewFro is looking to bounce back after a recent break-in and robbery that wiped out its entire bar. The African-Jewish restaurant in Shockoe Bottom has launched a GoFundMe page to assist with repairing the damage and replacing equipment and materials.

No shade to other Thursdays, but third Thursdays are having a moment. After a successful first go-round, Laura Lee’s is hosting a regularly scheduled Sober Happy Hour. Every third Thursday of the month, the neighborhood hangout will be slinging booze-free sips. And for those looking to imbibe, head over to Barrel Thief Wine & Provisions. The shop, now solely helmed by Booth Hardy, is getting down every third Thursday with a sip-and-snack session featuring guest pours. Bonus: This week, Butter Boys is in the house with hot and fresh pretzels.

Triple Crossing Beer began in 2014 with a downtown brewery and a dream. Now, 10 years later, with three area locations and many Falcon Smashes smashed, the brewery is rolling out a weekend-long party April 11-14 with everything from the return of its OG Grilled Cheese menu to special beer releases.

Those who were lucky enough to score a ticket to the sold-out Julia Child Cookoff at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on April 12 will get to see a dozen RVADine contenders, including Stanley’s, Pinky’s, Grisette, Gather for Grace and Ruby Scoops, battle it out for top honors during the first-ever competition.

Upcoming Events

Filipino Food Month and Membership Drive, Main Line Brewery (April 13): Feast on pancit, lumpia and sisig during the gathering of Filipino food trucks.

Point 5 NA Pop-up, Kava Club (April 13): Carytown’s booze-free beverage purveyor pops up at the Main Street lounge serving nonalcoholic sips.

Cambodian New Year, Nokoribi (April 15): A kitchen takeover at The Veil Brewing Co. in Scott’s Addition with former Hatch Local vendors Royal Pig that’s giving backyard cookout vibes

Italian Street Food: A Pasta Class, Sprezza (April 16): Learn how to make orecchiette and tortellini with a spritz in hand during the interactive class.

Bubbles and Blooms, Agecroft Hall (April 17): Stroll through the blooming gardens with a glass from Garden Grove Brewing & Urban Winery or a slice from River City Wood Fire pizza.

