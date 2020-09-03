× 1 of 2 Expand NRC Fulton wants to help area residents, particularly formerly incarcerated citizens, find jobs in the hospitality industry through a new kitchen apprenticeship program. × 2 of 2 Expand NRC Fulton wants to help area residents, particularly formerly incarcerated citizens, find jobs in the hospitality industry through a new kitchen apprenticeship program. Prev Next

“Working in kitchens has been a way to build a life for myself, so I'm eager to provide that opportunity to anyone who wants to improve their lives,” Brent Delventhal says.

The 41-year-old co-owner of the Italian takeout eatery 8 1/2 is months away from hiring graduates from the recently launched Kitchen Assistant Apprenticeship program through the Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton, and he says he’s excited to give prospective employees an opportunity to break into the restaurant world.

Since opening in 2005, the nonprofit NRC Fulton has met community needs through employment services, financial coaching, after-school and summer programs, and a food pantry. Breanne Armbrust, executive director of NRC Fulton, created the apprenticeship program to help community members launch new careers in the culinary industry.

Though anyone can apply to the apprenticeship, which consists of four weeks and 80 hours of training in customer service, basic kitchen skills and food preparation, priority will be given to formerly incarcerated individuals and residents of the Greater Fulton area, including Fulton Hill, Rocketts Landing and Montrose Heights.

The center will train one apprentice each month from September through December, with the first apprentice starting the program after Labor Day.

Facing unemployment gaps on their resumes and a job market saturated with individuals seeking employment after losing their jobs due to COVID-19, formerly incarcerated Richmonders in particular are struggling to find a job right now, Armbrust explains.

Apprentices will be paid above minimum wage and during the program will prepare meals that will be served at Fulton Montessori School, Church Hill Activities and Tutoring, and Succor Behavioral Services’ East End location. Upon program completion, apprentices will be hired at local restaurants. Currently, 8 1/2 is the only business on board, but Armbrust hopes to partner with other restaurants in the East End.

Unlike other workforce training initiatives, the NRC program ensures that apprentices find employment, Armbrust says.

“Often, when we think of workforce development, it's more along the lines of helping individuals do resumes, identify jobs to apply for and then helping them apply for the job,” she says. “This is set up in such a way that a job is guaranteed at the end, so long as they're successful through the apprenticeship program.”

Apprentices will train in NRC Fulton’s kitchen under the center’s Food and Outreach program director, who also prepares all meals for the Food and Outreach program. Apprentices will learn about customer service from the organization’s Food and Outreach program coordinator.

Because apprentices will have the opportunity to train at NRC Fulton, Delventhal says he’s comfortable hiring program graduates.

“Having someone who's proven themselves a little bit in [the apprenticeship] eases any concern that I might have about giving someone a chance,” he says.

As NRC Fulton prepares to launch the program, Armbrust says she hopes the apprenticeship offers local residents, especially those who were once incarcerated, a new beginning.

“This program and the work that we do around workforce development shouldn’t leave anyone behind,” she says. “It's a jump-start to give somebody an opportunity to build a solid foundation.”