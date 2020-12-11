Festive Feasts

× Expand A one-pot dish popular in West African countries, jollof rice is a holiday staple. (Photo by Keya Wingfield)

Food is the cornerstone of culture, and during the holidays, it takes center stage. Seasonal memories can be traced back to the smells wafting from the kitchen, the festive delicacies enjoyed by all and those once-a-year customs. Take a seat at the table and embark on a tour of culinary traditions from around the world.

Kitchen Staples

Photo via Getty Images

Guajillo chile: A dried chile used in a variety of Mexican preparations from salsa to pozole and around the holidays as a rub for turkey. The chiles are deseeded, soaked in hot water and then mashed into a paste.

Ssalyeot: A Korean rice syrup, ssalyeot provides a hint of sweetness when braising, grilling or marinating. It’s also found in Korean snacks such as mochi cakes and lotus root chips.

Galapong: Made from soaking fermented rice, this dough is the foundation for Filipino desserts. Rice cakes or breads made from galapong have a distinct flavor due to fermentation.

Cubeb: This Indonesian pepper is utilized both ground and crushed. Also known as Java pepper or tailed pepper, cubeb serves as a substitute for allspice and has floral, pungent notes.

Community Connections

× Expand Photo by Keya Wingfield

Private chef Emmanuel “Manny” Baiden moved to the United States from Accra, Ghana, in 2014 to attend James Madison University, where he studied hospitality management and business administration. Last year, the 26-year-old launched his self-titled catering company, Manny Eats. Around the holidays, Baiden enjoys baking Ghanaian spiced shortbreads and jollof rice.

Grab a Plate

International dishes steeped in holiday tradition

Matang, Korea

Sweet potatoes cut into large cubes, fried and then coated in the hot rice syrup called ssalyeot. Served as a side, these candied creations are crisp on the outside and typically garnished with black sesame seeds.

Birria, Mexico

Originating in Jalisco, this Mexican stew calls for goat meat, but it’s often made with beef as well. Served on celebratory occasions, the meat is slowly marinated in an adobo blend of dried chiles, herbs, spices and vinegar.

Bibingka, Philippines

These slightly sweet, coconut-tinged Filipino rice cakes are commonly eaten for breakfast around Christmas. A popular street food around the holidays, bibingka are cooked over charcoal in clay pots lined with banana leaves.