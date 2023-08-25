Season Finale

As much as we look forward to summertime, as soon as the season settles in, we fear its imminent departure. Take advantage of the waning warm days with sips and snacks that just feel right when paired with a little heat and humidity.

Chilled Out

The Nectar sno-ball, a New Orleans classic, from Suzy Sno (Photo courtesy Suzy Sno)

With newish digs in Carytown, Suzy Sno is the sister shop to Brookland Park ice cream parlor Ruby Scoops. The warm-weather concept celebrates sno-balls, syrup-soaked shaved-ice delights with origins in New Orleans, a favorite city of owners and fiances Rabia Kamara and Bakari Ruggiero. Relying on an Ortolano SnoWizard machine, the duo bust out flavors from Tiger’s Blood to Tres Leches and build-your-own options. Or perhaps schedule an Italian ice date and head to Ray’s Henrico or Glen Allen outpost for a cool concoction adorned with a hefty dollop of frozen custard. Warning: Both spots may leave guests with brightly colored tongues that reveal their chilly treat of choice.

There is something alluring about the Miami Vice — pina colada and strawberry daiquiri seductively swirled together in harmony. If you haven’t checked out the ’70s Sunset Strip sequel to The Jasper, The Emerald Lounge in Union Hill is serving big Don Draper energy and frozen cocktails on tap. And head over to Virago Spirits for a Watermelon Rita, a juicy, balanced blend of their modern gin, watermelon, agave, orange bitters and lime with a Tajín rim.

× Expand Brazilian lemonade from Paix Espresso (Photo by Jay Paul)

Buzzing around town and posting their schedule on IG, Seth McDaniel and Danny Hodge, the owners of Paix, can be spotted slinging a tight menu of espresso-based drinks via their pop-up and soon-to-be brick-and-mortar. But it’s their off-menu Brazilian lemonade, a bitter, creamy, tart, refreshing mix of blended lemons, sweetened condensed coconut milk, water and espresso that keeps us hunting down their caffeinated cart.

Edible Excursions

When driving up Chamberlayne Avenue to Sugar’s Crab Shack, expect to spy a line, and for good reason. Summertime and a Sugar’s Sampler — a fried feast of soft-shell and deviled crabs, shrimp and oysters — go hand in hand. Bonus: Sugar’s is known for their generous servings, so don’t be surprised to find an extra shrimp or three in the box.

A Dilly Dog at a Richmond Flying Squirrels game (Photo by Heather Palmateer)

Dreaming of a trip to coastal Cali or dining at a tiny waterside shack in a Sinaloa beach town? Mariscos Mazatlan, which opened a few months ago at 8415 W. Broad St., is calling. Pungently vibrant ceviche, cephalopod tostadas and whole red snapper land tableside next to Tajín-rimmed and shrimp-laden libations.

While fireworks and baseball may be the main attractions, a major motivation for attending a Richmond Flying Squirrels game lies at the concession stand. Sign us up for a Dilly Dog (the name alone should warrant a purchase), aka a hot dog engulfed in a dill pickle, and a helmet filled with Dippin’ Dots. Play ball!

Gelato with a city view? With a traveling cart, Davvero Gelato holds a fairly consistent residency at Libby Hill Park on Sunday evenings, so plan accordingly. Prepared to be wowed by vegan scoops from Layne Montgomery, who gained her expertise and adoration for gelato during a decade spent living in Europe. Offerings lean toward the exotic, from blood orange and pomegranate creamsicle to almond-saffron-lemon.

Grab and Go

Perfectly portable local bites

Bombay Chips

Impossibly thin and shatteringly crispy, these Indian-spiced potato chips from Keya & Co. are an explosion of flavor — just the ticket for poolside noshing. Try dipping them in a cool mint or tangy tamarind chutney.

Miss Maude’s Bar

Ideal for the indecisive snacker, Miss Maude’s themed chocolate bars include eight unique chocolate-coated segments with flavors including caramelized saltine or whiskey-soaked orange peel, making each bite its own adventure.

CoCoGin Juice

Exuding healthy Capri Sun vibes, these convenient pouches of cold-pressed juices are beyond refreshing. Watermelon, pineapple, lemon, ginger and coconut water mingle in Melonade, with juices found online or at the RVA Black Farmers Market.

Kebabs at Mantu Market

Offering generously marinated chicken, lamb and beef skewers, Mantu Market is an ideal pit stop for the classic carnivorous bite. Pro-tip: With kebabs served two per order, skip the decision-making and try them all.

NA Option at Point 5

Whether you’re eighty-sixing drinking or just curious about alternatives, this alcohol-free bottle shop in Carytown is packed with sans-booze offerings. Canned go-tos include Sovi, an alcohol-free, sparkling rosé that’s bright and summer fruit-forward with hints of strawberry, cherry and watermelon, and Crisp and Crude’s Paloma Daydream mocktail.

Salsas Don Sebastian Jalapeno Dip and Capital Chips

It requires serious self-control to refrain from drinking this pleasantly spiced, garlic-tinged jalapeno dip straight from the container. Alas, small-batch tortilla crisps from Capital Chips are on standby to deter such acts. Bonus: The resealable bag makes it easy for on-the-go chippin’ and dippin’.

Cafe Warshafsky Cookies

These crumbly shortbread cookies, in fun flavors such as salty peanut, lavender coconut and Earl Grey, are meant for nibbling with a cup of coffee. Tuck a few of the individually wrapped cookies in your carry-on for when you need a little pick-me-up.