Window Service

1919 Monticello Ave., Norfolk, 757-627-4163

Norfolk’s dine scene has evolved over the past five years, with to the farm-to-table restaurant Commune and the certified organic Fruitive. Some remaining tried-and-true things are the hand-made waffle cones (the world’s first) and burgers from Doumar’s, the Norfolk landmark that’s been in business more than 100 years. Their magic touch: smothering the griddled patties with a slice of cheese on both sides — that’s right, both sides — because there is never such a thing as too much cheese. Pro tip: Park in the center of the lot so you can people watch while relishing the culinary nostalgia of this curb-service eatery. Don’t leave without a cone or orange freeze.

1313 N. King St, Hampton, 757-723-0661

If you grew up in Hampton, Smitty’s couldn’t help but make its way into your family’s rotation of places to grab grub when Mom didn’t feel like cooking, something kids often crossed their fingers for. Sliding into a favorite parking spot under the red-and-white awning was like easing on slippers — comfort that was immediately reaffirmed when an approaching carhop secured a tray of burgers, hand-cut fries and sodas with crushed ice on the car door. Although they boast about their burgers, their fried chicken and chili dogs — a family recipe — can add equal happiness to your Smitty’s experience.

346 Greenville Ave., Staunton, 540-886-0435

Before you hit the picture-perfect downtown shops, put your bags down at your Airbnb or start dreaming of your dinner at Ian Boden’s The Shack, pull into the time machine that is 67-year-old Wright’s Dairy-Rite and enjoy curb service under the yellow-and-red roof. From the restaurant’s towering, but super cute, neon chef to its classic red-and-white interior, Wright’s beckons you to put on the brakes by taking a long sip of a milkshake (don’t miss the orange-cream, banana or pineapple), savoring every bite of your Superburger with special sauce and slowly working your way through that order of homemade onion rings.