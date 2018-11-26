The Return of the ’Za

Giustino’s at Galley Go-To
2811 Hathaway Road
Vegetarians will be thrilled to find top-of-the-line pies on gorgeous fire-roasted crusts that aren't an afterthought. Topping that list is the Popeye, roasted mushrooms with spinach, garlic, basil and fresh mozzarella. Meat eaters won’t be disappointed with a sausage and fennel that is out of this world.
Billy Pie
6919 Patterson Ave.
RVA’s longtime favorite baker, Billy Fallen of Billy Bread, has adapted his artisanal bread-making skills to pizza dough, churning out minimalist pizzas with simple toppings that are anything but plain. Try the margherita, a textbook example of the pie, but save room for his mom’s celebrated cream puffs.
Pies & Pints
2035 W. Broad St.
Pineapple might be the most controversial topping around these days. If you really want to judge its merit, pop into P&P for their sriracha shrimp pie. This Southeast Asia-inspired pizza, with shrimp, red onion, cilantro, mint and basil drizzled with a Sriracha aioli, will make the most skeptical diner a convert.
Pizza & Beer of Richmond
2553 W. Cary St.
It might look like a raucous beer joint, complete with outdoor games and big-screen TVs, but PBR is dishing up some tasty and consistent pies to sop up all those hops. For all the meats with a little bit of heat, try the Fight Club, loaded with soppressata, spicy coppa and prosciutto, plus just enough Fresno peppers to cut through all those suds.