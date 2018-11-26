The Return of the ’Za

2811 Hathaway Road

Vegetarians will be thrilled to find top-of-the-line pies on gorgeous fire-roasted crusts that aren't an afterthought. Topping that list is the Popeye, roasted mushrooms with spinach, garlic, basil and fresh mozzarella. Meat eaters won’t be disappointed with a sausage and fennel that is out of this world.

6919 Patterson Ave.

RVA’s longtime favorite baker, Billy Fallen of Billy Bread, has adapted his artisanal bread-making skills to pizza dough, churning out minimalist pizzas with simple toppings that are anything but plain. Try the margherita, a textbook example of the pie, but save room for his mom’s celebrated cream puffs.

2035 W. Broad St.

Pineapple might be the most controversial topping around these days. If you really want to judge its merit, pop into P&P for their sriracha shrimp pie. This Southeast Asia-inspired pizza, with shrimp, red onion, cilantro, mint and basil drizzled with a Sriracha aioli, will make the most skeptical diner a convert.

2553 W. Cary St.

It might look like a raucous beer joint, complete with outdoor games and big-screen TVs, but PBR is dishing up some tasty and consistent pies to sop up all those hops. For all the meats with a little bit of heat, try the Fight Club, loaded with soppressata, spicy coppa and prosciutto, plus just enough Fresno peppers to cut through all those suds.