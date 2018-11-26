Fuel to the Fire

× Expand Pork spare ribs from Oak & Apple (Photo by Erin Edgerton)

Oak & Apple

1818 E. Main St.

Shockoe is about to get saucy when the folks of Historic Restaurant Concept — the team behind Station 2, Postbellum and Root Stock Provisions — fill the Bottom’s ’cue void and open Oak & Apple. A summer rooftop party at Postbellum featuring Kat Nielsen’s well-received barbecue sparked the concept. Nielsen, a competition pitmaster, has turned her smoky hobby into a career. HRC Partner Ryan Koontz says Oak & Apple, projected to open in early 2019, will be home to classic barbecue fare, as well as chef-inspired dishes that will feature smoked meats.

Fatty Smokes: A BBQ Joint

328 E. Broad St.

EAT Restaurant Partners will open Fatty Smokes: A BBQ Joint by early January. Chris Staples, director of hospitality, says, “The foundation of the concept is traditional, but elevated.” Heading the pit is Chef Mike Lindsey, a North Carolina native and a former pit master who is no stranger to the world of barbecue. His secret touch is a simple, old-school tradition of applying a dry rub and leaving the barbecue “naked,” or sauce-less, until it hits the plate. Plans call for visible kitchen, a modern aesthetic with wood accents and a hefty dose of beer — 24 taps — and 50 different kinds of bourbon, along with craft sodas.

Black Market Barbecue

105 N. Robinson St.

Chef Michael Hall has been staying busy with his Spoonbread Bistro ventures, but right next door to the OG location, patiently awaiting the arrival of a custom-built smoker, is Black Market Barbecue. Why the name? “The building is all black, and the barbecue is so good, it’s illegal,” Hall says. Strictly takeout, the neighborhood joint will offer family-style meals, all the fixings, craft beer and wine. Expect to see a gauntlet of meats, including brisket, baby back ribs and rotisserie chickens, on offer at Black Market by late 2019. Don’t miss out on Hall’s sweet potato and chipotle barbecue sauce, which is rumored to accompany Brussels sprouts.

Pig & Brew

1313 Hull St.

If you seek out tangy, minced, vinegar-based North Carolina barbecue, chances are you’ve traveled to Inner City Blues, where they’ve honed a 44-year-old recipe. Lamont Hawkins, owner behind the Nine Mile Road venture, and his godson, Lamarr Johnson, are hungry for more and plan to open Pig & Brew in Manchester. At this step-up from their current takeout spot, diners can expect full service and a selection of craft beers, wines and mixed drinks when they open later this year.