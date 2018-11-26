Entertaining Eats

× Expand Photo by Justin Vaughan

939 Myers St.

You'll find 20 lanes, plush couches and reclaimed wood accents. Trade your hot dogs for pork belly steamed buns and swap out your Bud Light for Vasen Brewing’s Roll Pilsner, a beer made specifically for RCR. While you bowl, sip on New- and Old-World wine selections; get in touch with your inner “Dude” via a White Russian that’s a “Big Lebowski” homage; and indulge in the Gutterball, a wood-fired pizza with kale, creamy goat cheese and sweet touches of house-made fig jam and caramelized onions.

2900 W. Broad St.

Bingo is a longtime vision of restaurateurs Jason Alley, Michele Jones and Jay Bayer, helped along by fellow partner Ted Ukrop, in a former bingo hall. Though the bingo’s gone, they do have classic arcade games, as well as a six-tank brewing system with sudsy varieties including their flagship Bingo Lager, a collab between Jay Bayer and head brewer Ken Rayher, formerly of Hardywood and Champion Brewing. An atypical offering here is the sit-down restaurant spearheaded by Alley, who describes the menu as “snack-bar-type fare but a little bit chef-y.”

3406 W. Moore St.

At this Scott’s Addition spot, they keep it literal: Eat biscuit sandwiches while pushing biscuits (shuffleboard pucks) down the court, and drink a Tang-quila Sunrise while holding a tang (a shuffleboard stick). If someone told you years ago that RVA would be home to the largest indoor shuffleboard social club in the country, would you have believed them?