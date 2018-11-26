Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

× Expand Photo by Sarah Der

301 Maltby Blvd.

Because this space exudes the serenity of a Pottery Barn and the staff is so charming, you might miss just how daring the place is. The almost-entirely seafood menu and chef Ian Boothman’s Asian leanings at the stove, are risky gambits in a pork-centric food culture. The fact he comes through so winningly and consistently is what makes this latest venture from veteran restaurateur Michelle Williams one of 2018’s top debuts. —Todd Kliman

Photo by Ali Jones

3113 W. Cary St.

The Carytown cocktail bar is home to some of RVA’s bartending leaders. Owners Mattias Hägglund, formerly of Heritage; Thomas “T” Leggett, formerly of The Roosevelt; and Kevin Liu of The Tin Pan have mixed a cooler-than-cool atmosphere, blending upscale tried-and-true cocktail bar classics with accessible libations. —Eileen Mellon

Photo by Justin Vaughan

2713 W. Broad St.

Though it sometimes settles too easily for heat and sweet, this Fan newbie is a lively and engaging tour of the cooking of Laos, with a lineup of layered rice dishes and meal-in-one soups that attest to owners Brandon Pearson and Joe Kiatsuranon’s admiration and affection for the culinary culture of a country often overlooked in the West. —TK

Photo by Katie Brown

3416 Lauderdale Drive

Fans of Spoonbread Bistro should feel at home in Spoonbread Deux. And that’s the point for Chef Michael Hall: to solidify his gains, rather than to stake out new territory. The cooking — Southern-inspired, but rooted in French technique — sometimes leans toward the heavy, but when it hits its mark, it sings. —TK

Photo by Jay Paul

403 Strawberry St.

Entering Morgan Botwinick’s newest venture is a treat; the smell of sugar, adventurous ice cream flavors such as sweet corn and blackberry, clean aesthetics, and a can’t-miss pink neon ice cream sign make visits an experience. Be sure to adorn your scoop with a mini macaron from Botwinick’s bakery, Whisk. —EM

Photo by Katie Brown

15408 WC Commons Way

The Shaved Duck boasts an innovative signature dish “duckoyakis,” crisp fritters with a steamy, creamy, ducky interior. Owner Joe Kmetz, former kitchen manager at Asado Wing and Taco Co. and The Flyin’ Pig, gooses local flavors into a seasonal bill of fare, which is compact and chef-y, yet offers something for everyone. —Genevelyn Steele

Photo by Alexis Courtney

4702 Forest Hill Ave.

OK, so it has its flaws — the food’s uneven, and the waits can be long. But you’re not going to have more fun in any restaurant this year than in this trippy, tiki bar-inspired Forest Hill spot. Go for the drinks — among them the various, potent punches, including one served in a giant bowl — and just revel in the fine, spirited buzz of the place. —TK

Photo by Jay Paul

3351 W. Moore St.

The success of Stella’s Grocery has spawned a second, this time in Scott’s Addition (because an area already chockablock with great things to eat and drink needs another). As is the case in nearly all new commercial spaces in that part of town, the look is industrial-modern, but the heart of the market — the jarred condiments and oils from Greece, and, especially, the short-order kitchen cranking out hearty, zesty sandwiches and bowls — is rooted and soulful. —TK