Bottoms Up

× Expand C'est le Vin (Photo by Jay Paul)

The 17th Street Farmers Market reopens this fall after an apocalyptic renovation that left the historic square closed for more than a year. The covered stalls, which had been largely devoid of vendors, have been replaced with an open-air plaza.

Restaurants fronting the market have suffered from inaccessibility during construction, but they’ve mostly survived. Besides a bevy of new outdoor seating — think of it as a mini version of Charlottesville’s downtown mall — there’s old and new spots to try.

1700 E. Main St.

Shellfish enclave specializing in Louisiana-style boils. Chef Robert Lindsay offers casual eats — seafood bags come with plastic gloves and bibs to shield diners — paired with upscale service and a bar program. Most popular is the Love Is Love combo, a pound of snow crab legs and a pound of shrimp with sausage, corn and potatoes for $32.

21 N. 17th St.

The view outside of the brunch-focused diner has been fencing and rubble, but now that the bricks have settled into place, the restaurant will expand its hours. Expect lunch service soon.

Cafe Clang

29 N. 17th St.

Cafe Clang will be a coffee shop, “albeit one with a full bar and probably a pretty robust menu.” Co-owner Linda Lauby adds that the space also will have 15 feet of outdoor seating. Lauby and partner Paul Keevil also own neighboring Tio Pablo and LuLu’s restaurants.

1712 E. Franklin St.

Caribbean and African cuisine in a galley-style dining room with a polished, clubby vibe

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St.

While River City Diner closed in August 2017, look to new owners EAT Restaurant Partners to trick out the space by 2019 with Hot Chick, a celebration of all things fried chicken, open for lunch, brunch and dinner.

15 N. 17th St.

Diminished walkability left this longtime wine shop, art gallery and event space closed for much of 2018, but owner Genet Semere is strong. As a teen, Semere traversed Ethiopia on foot to then make it to the United States. She’s put that same determination to work at C’est le Vin, adding a full kitchen and cocktails with amplified menus.

The Halligan Bar & Grill Space

3 N. 17th St.

Victor Guevara, a founder of Belmont Pizzeria in The Fan, is stoked to bring wood-fired pizza to Shockoe Bottom. The reboot kicked into high gear in late September. Name forthcoming.

1717 E. Franklin St.

Satellite tasting room of the popular Goochland farm brewery

1805 E. Grace St.

Gorgeous coffeehouse dispensing Yama drip, vacuum press and nitro cups alongside homemade pastry

1810 E. Main St.

You can check the Main Street Station clock outside this biscuit-centric market and cafe.

On 17th Street in Shockoe Bottom, Dec. 6 and 13 from 4 to 7 p.m.: the Holiday Farm and Craft Market