Best Bites: June 2024

Tostados de Pescado

$12, Conejo, 5820 Patterson Ave., Suite 103

When dishes come two to an order, I would usually say you could share, but from experience (followed by post-ordering regret), I’d suggest otherwise in this case. Petite, crispy corn tortillas are loaded with tuna sashimi and avocado atop a chipotle cream sauce, then finished with fried hibiscus and crispy leek in this craving-inducing appetizer. —Eileen Mellon

Paneer Bhurji

$11.99, Eggmania, 2610 Tuckernuck Drive, Henrico

Even for longtime connoisseurs of Indian cuisine, the Eggmania menu contains a plethora of dishes you’ve probably never heard of, but the friendly staff are happy to help you choose. I hit the jackpot with this buttery, savory combination of cheese, vegetables and spices, accompanied by a chapati flatbread to mop it all up. —Mandy Loy

Broken Rice

$9.50, Vietnam 1, 6215 W. Broad St.

Vietnam 1’s broken rice barbecue with sticky, smoky grilled chicken is my go-to, even though I love so many other options on the menu. I add crispy squares of fried tofu, and ask for broth on the side in which to dip spoonfuls of the satisfyingly delicate rice. —Bird Cox