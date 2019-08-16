A Summer Sendoff

Photo via Getty Images
Background: Synonymous with porch chillin’ and the perfect wine to pair with a bounty of summer noshes from oysters and grilled fish to barbecue and charcuterie, rosé is a versatile refresher. It’s also asking imbibers for a second chance, imploring them to forget (and forgive) its unearned reputation as a saccharine pink wine.
Rosé has experienced a recent rebirth, attaining a more mature status as winemaking processes have evolved. The once-shamed libation is ditching its “basic” badge for a world of funky fermentation, dry finishes and organic practices that present an aura of approachability for almost every wine drinker.
Sips Around Town:
- Laura Lee’s: Sébastien Brunet “100%” Grolleau & Gamay Petillant Rosé 2018 ($52): Pop the cap, not the cork, for a pleasantly quirky, native yeast fermentation that leads to an effervescent, cider-like journey.
- Shagbark: Early Mountain Vineyards Virginia Rosé 2018 ($10 per glass): Strawberry and cherry exude a crisp minerality and dry finish in this blend of merlot, syrah, malbec and cabernet franc.
- Union Market: Field Recordings Wines Fiction Rosé 2017 ($16): A punch of bright acidity from grapefruit and guava is balanced by lightly herbaceous floral notes in this 100% grenache.
- Soul n’ Vinegar: Francesco Cirelli Vino Rosato 2017 ($16): Organic berries come to play in this jammy and juicy Italian offering.