A Summer Sendoff

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Background: Synonymous with porch chillin’ and the perfect wine to pair with a bounty of summer noshes from oysters and grilled fish to barbecue and charcuterie, rosé is a versatile refresher. It’s also asking imbibers for a second chance, imploring them to forget (and forgive) its unearned reputation as a saccharine pink wine.

Rosé has experienced a recent rebirth, attaining a more mature status as winemaking processes have evolved. The once-shamed libation is ditching its “basic” badge for a world of funky fermentation, dry finishes and organic practices that present an aura of approachability for almost every wine drinker.

Sips Around Town: