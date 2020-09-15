5 Faves: The Great Outdoors

× Expand The patio at Belmont Food Shop (Photo by Jay Paul)

27 N. Belmont Ave.

One-part Slab City — a folk art RV mecca in the California desert — and one-part Italian piazza, this marble patio is a visual retreat, with bedsprings magically transformed into wall planters and filled with bright purple petunias. Grab a friend and go for aperitivo al fresco, then stay for a three-course dinner.

3410 Semmes Ave.

This secret patio channels home furnishings designer Laura Ashley. Boxwoods perch on emerald grass, and wide rattan chairs rest under oversized umbrellas. Laura Lee’s signature black-and-white caricatures, reminiscent of a theme park attraction, gaze across the sea-green space.

3520 Midlothian Turnpike

Tented for the season and ringed with planters overflowing with brilliant red geraniums, this large outdoor dining space is open for breakfast, lunch and supper. The diner has a devoted following for Fish Fry Fridays, but a mimosa with a salmon eggs Benny calls my name every time.

× Expand Outdoor dining at Shyndigz (Photo by Eileen Mellon)

1903 W. Cary St.

If a DIY backyard movie party has ever crossed you mind, Shyndigz has already overturned the milk crates for seating and dug out a projector for use on its sprawling side lawn. A popcorn machine wafts aromas of hot butter under the noses of cake eaters viewing family-friendly movies such as “The Sandlot.” P.S.: Dogs are welcome.

403 N. Ridge Road

When dining restrictions were eased, the Giavos and Mendez families went to work, building floating patios at Little Nickel, Sidewalk Cafe and Kuba Kuba Dos. The wooden deck here has an urban vibe that’s softened by stock tanks popping with blooms. Pair Paella Mondays with a coconut mojito to be transported to the islands.