5 Faves: Soothe the Soul

Like a favorite sweater, these hearty bowls are oversized and ready to comfort | Photos by Jay Paul

1. Pork Tonkatsu Ramen

$13.50 at Takara Ramen

A classic introduction to rib-sticking Japanese ramen soups, the silky pork broth is slow-simmered, becoming nearly milky rich once joined with starchy noodles, a soft-boiled egg, charred pork and fish cake.

2. Banh Canh

$9.50 at Pho So No. 1 

A steamy tureen of pork broth filled with rice or egg noodles buried under grilled pork and shrimp arrives with its own sidecar of sweet basil, cilantro, green onion and bamboo shoots.

3. Onion Soup Gratinee 

$8 at Can Can Brasserie

It isn't often said that eating soup is an experience, but ordering this bubbly cauldron of molten Gruyere and wine-soaked, beefy onions adds to Carytown's street scene.

4. Birria Ramen

$11.25 at Abuelita's

This culture mashup of beef birria and ramen noodles in consommé lets all its ingredients live their best, soupy lives. Find onion, cilantro and garbanzo beans swimming with lime, fresh salsa and loads of shredded meat.

5. Italian Wedding Soup

$9.50 at Leek and Thistle

While soups at this grab-and-go spot are frozen fresh and lean into organic stocks and produce, the traditional Italian is packed with goodies: chicken meatballs, pasta shells, spinach, and aromatic fennel and onions.

