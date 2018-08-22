5 Faves: Feast or Fashion

The following is a sneak peek from our September issue, heading to newsstands now.

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

Short Pump Town Center

There are reasons other than the Apple Store to trek to Short Pump Town Center, like a visit to this chocolatier’s new digs, where voluptuous, silky, orange-and-red pepper iced drinking chocolate, $8, is swirled to order (above).

Short Pump Town Center

Warm, pork belly tostones with cactus, cotija cheese and crispy green plantains, $8, add sustenance to sips of mezcal or fresh margaritas, dulling the pain of a Genius Bar wait. Speaking of Casa del Barco, another outpost, along with the new eatery Shrimp Shack, both from HOUSEpitality Family restaurant group, is due to open in Chesterfield Towne Center in late 2018.

Chesterfield Towne Center

I’ve been downing savory shrimp-and-avocado crepes rolled with spinach, bell pepper and spicy mayo wrapped in a peel-and-eat cone, $8.95, at this Chesterfield Towne Center eatery, which focuses on rolled Thai ice cream and Japanese crepes.

Stony Point Fashion Park

Their prime location faces the splash pad/tot park, and owner Nino Bussa willingly sets a buffet table outside for parties. Our son went back for seconds of Nino’s Italian Supreme pizza, a 16-inch round topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers and onions, $17.50, and a spring mix salad, $8.50, in between play.

× Expand Mint chocolate rolled ice cream at NarWhals (Photo by Lauren Baldwin)

Stony Point Fashion Park

The ultimate ending to a mall visit and post-dinner treat can be enjoyed at NarWhal’s. Board games with a cup of rolled Oreo and mint flutes, $5.25, chilled our birthday boy out.