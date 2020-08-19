5 Faves: Sea Do

× Expand Photo by Ken Pham courtesy Tasty Crab

1. Seafood Family Fest

$125 at Tasty Crab

Feeding a group of four to six, this bounteous feast includes two whole lobsters and an array of crabs, along with shrimp, clams and more, begging to be smothered in their signature Momma Dee’s sauce — an umami bomb of garlic butter, sweet-heat Louisiana marinade and XO sauce. Don’t forget the hush puppies.

2. Crawfish

$11.99 a pound at Live Crawfish & Seafood RVA

Every respectable boil shack offers individual sea creatures by the pound, and Live Crawfish & Seafood is named for one such critter — the crawfish. Have the lobster-like meat tossed with their New Orleans Mix In sauce for a tangy, peppery bite.

3. Minnow’s Bag No. 1

$17.99 at Sauce and Toss

Does your kiddo want his or her own dinner? Then this pound of mixed shellfish is calling. A choice of two includes shrimp, clams, crawfish or mussels in a buttery sauce. Besides the boils, both Sauce and Toss locations brine and fry chicken.

4. Seafood Boil

$25 at Rappahannock

A classic mix of shrimp, oysters, clams, andouille sausage and corn on the cob, roiling with bay spices. You can pick up your bag already boiled or raw and ready to cook at home. Either way, cool your sticky fingers with an icy local lager (also available for takeout).

5. Combo B

$25.99 at Boil Bay Cajun Seafood

If you’re over the outdoors, Boil Bay’s Colonial Heights dining room is open for eating in. Try the Combo B, buzzing with littleneck clams, New Zealand green mussels, blue crab and crawfish, nestled in a bed of corn, sausage and potatoes. P.S.: Have your order dressed in BB’s house-made lemon-pepper glaze.