5 Faves: Feast of Fortune

1. Whole Fish

Market price at Full Kee

Eating head to tail represents family unity, while the Chinese word for fish is pronounced the same as the word for abundance, “yu.” Ginger, scallions and soy seep through Full Kee’s Cantonese preparations, transporting you to seafood heaven.

2. Pork Dumplings in Chile Oil

$6.50 at Cheng Du

Tenderly steamed pork pillows drift in heated rivulets of chile oil like low-level lava. The dumplings resemble historical Chinese ingots, therefore this appetizer is said to bring coin.

3. Yin and Yang

$7 at Phoenix Garden

This vegan dessert makes some noise in its presentation — a dramatic yin and yang of coconut cream and chocolate scores the plate of sesame red-bean balls. Crisp on the outside, with an oozy cordial on the inside, they represent fullness in the New Year.

4. Cilantro Flounder Fish Rolls

$9 at Peter Chang

A half-dozen rolls stuffed with flounder and grassy cilantro make for a firecracker explosion of flavor, the heat coming from a dip in the fryer, rather than spice. Their amber hue conjures up images of gold bars, symbolizing monetary fortune.

5. Japchae

$9.99/$17.99 at Noodles & Friends

Although it’s considered good luck to swallow these long, uncut noodles whole, it means missing out on their slippery chew and garlicky, nutty savor. Packed with slivers of red pepper and sliced pork, this Korean comfort food is eaten to ensure a long life.