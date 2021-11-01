November 2021 Issue

× Expand Photo by Jeff Saxman

In This Issue

72 / Built on Beer Today, the region is home to more than 40 breweries, but when Hardywood Park Craft Brewery opened 10 years ago, there was just one other option for local beer. We look at how Hardywood kick-started Richmond’s craft beer renaissance and where it’s headed. By Eileen Mellon

80 / Making History A photo essay featuring public health workers and volunteers who have led Richmond’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Photos by Kate Thompson

88 / Let’s Celebrate It’s that time of year again. As we prepare for the holidays, Richmonders share their favorite traditions, memories and recipes. Plus: craft ideas and a calendar of popular holiday events.

UPFRONT

18 / From the Editor

LOCAL

26 / Transit GRTC undergoes drastic changes during the pandemic.

28 / Sports The Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Parade recalls a cherished annual event.

28 / Books Let the Richmond Public Library’s Book Concierge choose your next read.

30 / My Take What I learned walking the 2,200 miles of the Appalachian Trail. By Ali White

34 / News Workers assess their careers and work-life balance in the wake of the pandemic.

38 / Flashback The beginnings of the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s Craft + Design show By Harry Kollatz Jr.

128 / Parting Shot VCU commemorates 19th-century human remains found in a well on the medical campus.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

42 / Datebook “The Pipeline” leads to the stage, Tiffany’s back, Hot Wheels spin at the Science Museum, Kountry Wayne comes to the Altria and cellist Sterling Ellison performs Masterworks.

45 / Q&A Comedian and writer Ritch Shydner jokes about the history of comedy at Firehouse Theatre.

46 / Film The fifth annual Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival screens at the VMFA.

48 / Spotlight The diverse history along Columbia Pike is recalled in photographs at the Library of Virginia.

LIVING

55 / Style Sparkling accents are a hallmark of Paul Rekhi’s formalwear.

58 / Try This Boxing for beginners

60 / Health Monoclonal antibody treatments boost immunity and alleviate COVID-19 severity.

62 / Family An au pair may be a viable child-care option for some parents. By Christine Suders

66 / Travel Exploring pottery studios and history in the Carolinas

EAT & DRINK

111 / Roundup Bust out the sweaters, stews and seasonal sips to make the most of fall.

114 / Ingredient Brussels sprouts

116 / Spotlight Lehja’s Sunny Baweja shares his favorite foods, fond memories and more.

118 / Q&A Kerwin Gonzalez’s cooking showcases his South American heritage.

119 / Open Tab With holiday feasts approaching, it’s digestifs to the rescue.

120 / 5 Faves Treats from new bakeries rising across the region

120 / Purveyor Color Wheel Coffee Roasters shares a passion for java aboard a renovated RV.

122 / In-depth Restaurant owners and patrons continue to navigate the changing dining experience as the pandemic lingers. By Eileen Mellon

