November 2020 Issue

While Richmond magazine has always relied on paid individual subscriptions and newsstand sales, we feel compelled to share our entire print edition online for free during these challenging times. We ask that you complete the short form below to access the issue, and if you'd like to receive future issues of Richmond magazine, visit richmondmag.com/subscribe!

× Loading…

In This Issue

(From left) Bernard Harkless, Austin Green, John Gregory and Brad Cummings of Hatch RVA (Photo by Zaid Hamid)

72 / Exile A look back at the storied shop of trash-culture necessities and “rock ’n’ roll rags and jewelry” that was a counterculture mecca for nearly a quarter century as it filled a niche in customers’ closets and lives By Harry Kollatz Jr.

82 / Losing Your Best Friend Coping with a pet’s death is never easy, but there are resources available to help you deal with the grief. By Paula Peters Chambers

86 / The Innovators Richmond is home to a host of business incubators, nonprofits and educational initiatives that foster innovation and creativity. We look at what they do, the projects they support and what’s on the horizon.

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

LOCAL

24 / Justice System The Richmond Community Bail Fund sees an influx of donations and begins jail support programs in the wake of protest arrests.

26 / Nonprofits Food banks seek to meet anticipated demand during the holiday season.

26 / Health Area health districts offer free flu shots and stress the importance of vaccination this year.

28 / Q&A Lenora McQueen rediscovered a forgotten Black cemetery and is working to get it the recognition it deserves.

30 / My Take Instead of going back to virtual school, one family makes the unconventional decision to try “unschooling.” By Stephanie Ganz

34 / Education School divisions, parents and advocates work to serve special-needs students during the pandemic.

38 / Flashback Urban Light Works produced cutting-edge happenings that blended art, music, technology and fun. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

120 / Parting Shot Get out the early vote

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

42 / Diversions Craft + Design moves online, Skydog at City Stadium, a comic-con at the Richmond Raceway Complex, and the Virginia Watercolor Society at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture

46 / Spotlight Two new works of art explore Black identity.

48 / Q&A Randolph-Macon professor Richard Meagher’s new book suggests that making a difference in politics starts with taking an interest in local government.

50 / Spotlight 1708 Gallery’s InLight festival shines on in troubled times.

LIVING

55 / Style Feathering your nest for fall

58 / Fitness & Wellness Elements of martial arts, dance and yoga fuel a nonimpact aerobics workout.

60 / Health An infusion of millions of dollars in federal funds has helped offset the costs of dealing with COVID-19 for many metro Richmond health care providers.

64 / Travel Natural wonders and historic sites around Bedford and Franklin counties

68 / Family Give thanks and keep your family close, but safe, during the pandemic. By James Warren

EAT & DRINK

105 / Roundup Treat yo’self to treats from area bakers and candymakers.

110 / Ingredient Sage makes its intensely aromatic presence felt in fall dishes.

112 / Profile Auntie Ning’s food truck celebrates authentic Filipino fare from lumpia to pancit.

113 / Open Tab The mighty Manhattan

114 / 5 Faves Don’t feel like cooking? Family-style meals can be a saving grace.

114 / Purveyor Tempered Coffee pours environmentally friendly

single-serve coffee.

116 / Groundbreakers Hampton will soon be home to one of the state’s few Black-owned breweries. By Eileen Mellon

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month's issue; don't miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!