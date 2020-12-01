The Gift of Time

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

The holiday season is traditionally a time to give back, be it financially or through volunteer work. And while fewer opportunities to volunteer in person exist due to the pandemic, there are still plenty of ways to help.

“The need is greater than ever,” says Vanessa Diamond, senior VP of civic innovations at the Community Foundation, “because of the economy, the pandemic and virtual school.”

Thankfully, local interest in volunteering has increased along with community need. As of Oct. 30, HandsOn Greater Richmond, a central clearinghouse for local nonprofit volunteer opportunities and an arm of the Community Foundation, had mobilized 13,473 volunteers through its website, a 45% increase over the same time last year.

“More people want to give back, but we’ve got be sure we are safe,” Diamond says. “We are doing lots of work to train nonprofits, and nonprofits are being very creative. … The services that normally happen to support families will happen, they will just look different this year.”

HandsOn’s Holiday Volunteering Guide includes myriad opportunities, providing links to sign up to help directly from its website. It is a dynamic site, with opportunities added daily. In addition to some in-person volunteer work, there are chances to volunteer from home, creating kits or activities. This year, HandsOn also has invited nonprofits to link to their Amazon wish lists so volunteers can make in-kind donations.

“This gives the individuals [the nonprofits] work with the ability to choose what they want and need,” Diamond explains. “This gives them some autonomy — it’s about dignity and choice.”

Diamond encourages families to volunteer and to check out the discussion prompts on the website to find an organization to support together.

“We encourage people to learn about the issue before they do a volunteer kit or donate,” Diamond says. “We are trying to pair curiosity and inquiry with any type of do-good action. Informed actions are key.”

This year, she suggests thinking about ways to support teachers and after-school care providers. “Their staff are working extended hours and doing an incredible amount of outreach to support youth and families to support virtual learning,” she says.

Show frontline healthcare workers some love with self-care kits, or volunteer to distribute meals to students or the elderly.

HandsOn also recently launched Skills Connect, which helps volunteers match their expertise (think graphic design, accounting, law) to work on specific projects.

“I think people are more civically aware,” Diamond says. “You can volunteer, you can donate your money, you can donate goods, … but we are really pushing out this idea to think holistically about how we show up and have a really dynamic civic life.”

In addition to the volunteer opportunities listed on HandsOn’s website, here are a few other ways to give back: