The Bee’s Needs

Nearly two decades ago, having a beehive affected by a new, eerie phenomenon called colony collapse disorder was frightening: To know one’s bees could suddenly vanish forever was a beekeeper’s nightmare.

“I have had a hive now and then simply abscond and others die from poor management,” says Julie Waser, owner of Cold Harbor Bee Farm in Mechanicsville.

First reported in the United States in 2006 and in Virginia in 2007, bee colonies collapsed as worker bees abandoned hives for no apparent reason. The United States Department of Agriculture determined colony collapse likely stems from a blend of honeybee diseases and microsporidia, or spore-forming parasites. Diseases associated with colony collapse are present in about 20% of apiaries visited by state workers each year, according to Keith Tignor, Virginia’s state apiarist.

Other factors in colony collapse include malnutrition, pesticide poisoning and Varroa mites, tiny parasites first found in the United States in the late 1980s. The mites feed on bee larvae, pupae and adults, leading to a weakened colony.

Years of research has enabled beekeepers to deal with the problem and develop effective preventive measures such as thorough hive and tool cleanings. Still, beekeepers must remain alert. “Among hobby beekeepers, there are still a number seeing loss of colonies through winter and even into early spring,” says Sue Rowland, president of East Richmond Beekeepers Association. “You might happen to hear people say, ‘My colony starved or froze to death,’ things like that.”

Diseases and pests including the Varroa mite can be spread in numerous ways, such as daily honeybee movement. These insects travel up to 12 square miles in search of food, often mingling with honeybees from other hives.

Beekeepers must be vigilant with hive inspection. “Anytime I go in a hive, I’m paying attention to smells, sounds, as well as what I see,” Waser says. “I want a robust, young, well-mated queen, lots of workers, some drones, nectar and pollen. I want gentle bees. If a hive is weak, defensive, noisy, smells off, then I want to know why and remedy the situation.”

× Expand Julie Waser, owner of Cold Harbor Bee Farm

There’s also research being done to see whether feral bee genetics could be the secret to protecting honeybees from these fatal mites. “We know Varroa mites have made it into feral bees, but they seem to handle it differently,” Rowland says. “So, we’re trying to study what feral bees do so we don’t transfer it into our own practices when we put bees in boxes.”

The state agriculture department has had over 4,300 beekeeper contacts over the past four years. While honeybee colonies are historically down, according to recently collected data, Virginia’s honeybee colonies have been slowly growing lately — a small but encouraging sign.

But to ensure their numbers keep growing and they stay healthy, a welcoming and sanitary environment is crucial, especially one that’s free from toxic chemicals such as pesticides.

“Pesticides can have detrimental effects on pollinators. The type of pesticide and timing of application are important concerns,” Tignor says. “Pesticide labels list the pests that it may legally be used to control. However, the effects of pesticides are not limited to this list. A pesticide used to control aphids or beetles may be detrimental to other insects and other animals.”

It’s also important that honeybees have access to native plants, which can provide adequate food sources. “It’s all about the plants,” Rowland says. “Pay attention to what’s going into your garden, yard and fields. Look for native plants and rethink the whole lawn concept. If you’re looking for green, there’s a lot of green things out there [that] bees and pollinators really benefit from.”

Plants and trees bees love include tulip poplars, black locusts, coneflowers, sunflowers, asters and buckwheat. They also adore herb flowers, especially thyme, rosemary and basil.

“For those who can, I encourage you to plant,” Waser says. “Start small and simply enjoy the experience. Grow food for the family or some flowers to brighten your view. Welcome the weeds that appear in the lawn and stop spraying the mosquitos. If you must use a pesticide or herbicide, please read the label, then apply it late in the afternoon — or even better, in the evening — so the bees and their friends have gone home.”

Never miss a Sunday Story: Sign up for the newsletter, and we’ll drop a fresh read into your inbox at the start of each week. To keep up with the latest posts, search for the hashtag #SundayStory on Facebook and Instagram.