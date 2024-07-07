Into the Woods

× Expand Author Hank Thornhill’s “Friends of the Great Outdoors” is available now. (Photo by Jay Paul, cover image courtesy Ballast Books)

After they read his children’s book, “Friends of the Great Outdoors,” Hank Thornhill hopes kids will climb trees, splash through creeks and wander through the forest.

With so many children today consumed by screen time, Thornhill wanted to write a book that captured his experiences growing up in Richmond. “When I reflect on key memories from my childhood, most of it is in the woods playing — walking around exploring and seeing what we could find,” he says.

Thornhill’s character Pop-Pop, inspired by his grandfather, opens the story, sending three children on a quest to find the treasure of the woodland collector. The kids are reluctant to leave the comforts of home, but the more time they spend in the woods, the more fun they have.

The treasure turns out to be a stash of acorns — the collector is a squirrel — but in real life, Thornhill’s favorite treasure is a megalodon tooth the size of an adult hand that his grandfather found as a child in Petersburg. “My grandfather was a great storyteller and would always talk about his childhood experiences in nature,” Thornhill says. “Even on his last day, [he] wanted to remind me of his adventures outside. He had this optimism and childlike wonder. He was a very formative figure in my life.”

The author searched widely for the right illustrator to bring his story to life, ultimately partnering with renowned British artist Steve Stone. “I didn’t want animals to have hats and clothes; I wanted them to be as real as I could but with an expressive style,” Thornhill explains. Illustrations include many critters commonly found in Richmond, including white-tailed deer, ladybugs, and birds such as the red-headed woodpecker, bluejay, cardinal and owl.

One of Thornhill’s favorite parts of the book is the sensory guide at the end. “It encourages you to listen for the birds, touch the bark, smell the leaves after a rain and observe the world around you,” he explains.

This kind of exploratory play fosters curiosity, creativity and critical thinking, according to Outward Bound. The international organization reports the average child in America spends between five and eight hours a day on a screen and only four to seven minutes in unstructured outdoor play.

“Being in nature has physical, mental and emotional benefits, spanning from lower obesity rates to more vitamin D, improved motor development and fewer cases of myopia,” Thornhill says. “The Japanese have coined the phrase ‘shinrin-yoku,’ or forest bathing. They prescribe nature walks for depression and anxiety.”

Thornhill and his wife are expecting their first child in September. Meanwhile, they love taking their five nieces and nephews on outdoor adventures. Thornhill shares a few of his favorite local places for families wishing to get outside this summer.

“James River Park System is world class, especially Belle Isle and the 42nd Street entrance,” he says. “Forest Hill Park has a lot of really good old-growth trees and birds of prey. We love going to Powhatan State Park, where there are three river access points, a lot of beautiful grassland trails and woodlands. As a state park, there are interpretive guided experiences for little ones and really nice campgrounds.”

You don’t have to venture far from home to explore the outdoors, Thornhill says. “You can find so much wonder in your own backyard or in a patch of trees on the side of the road. Virginia has so much to offer.”

Forests cover nearly 16 million acres or 63% of the commonwealth’s total land area, making Virginia among the top 10 most forested states, according to U.S. News & World Report. To protect their longevity, Thornhill is donating a portion of his book sales to the National Forest Foundation, which plants a native tree for every dollar donated. “It’s a small gesture to ensure future generations can have what we have,” he says. “I hope my book inspires more children to become lifelong friends and stewards of the great outdoors.”

Hank Thornhill will appear at book-signing events July 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at Richmond Public Library’s Main Library branch and July 20 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Bbgb Books in Carytown, as well as a nature activity Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at Forest Hill Park’s picnic shelter No. 1.

