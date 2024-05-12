Helping Richmond Grow

× Expand The Italian Garden at Maymont gets a spruce up from volunteer gardeners. (Photo courtesy Maymont)

It’s easy to take Richmond’s public gardens and parks for granted. Manicured flower beds, freshly cut grass and cleared pathways are benefits we all enjoy without a second thought, but they didn’t just spring up on their own. It’s thanks to volunteers who dedicate their time to maintaining local gardens, all to keep green spaces flourishing.

Martha Anne Ellis, a volunteer at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, is one of those dedicated gardeners. Her inspiration came from her childhood. “I grew up in the country and around a lot of flowers, so I decided to donate my time over at Lewis Ginter,” she says.

Ellis was one of the first volunteers at Lewis Ginter, starting in 1987. She eventually became a paid staff member at Lewis Ginter’s garden shop, retiring in 2018 after nearly three decades. Nowadays, she’s back as a volunteer, caring for azaleas in the Nature Reserve and maintaining the area around the Robins Tea House.

Lewis Ginter relies on some 500 volunteers for everything from managing guests to wildlife monitoring. “Volunteering satisfies your soul,” Ellis says.

One of the city’s best known green spaces, Maymont, also benefits from the goodwill of Richmond gardeners. Volunteers including Jo Ann Kacani work with horticulture staff to keep the historic grounds pristine.

Kacani volunteered for a bit in the 1990s, then returned during the COVID-19 pandemic. “My kids grew up feeding the animals and attending summer camps. We’ve traveled the paths on the 100-acre property looking for the native deer that roam,” she says. “[Volunteering is] my way of giving back to a place that brings so much joy.”

Kacani changes out garden beds, picks up magnolia seed pods and decorates the Maymont grounds for the holidays. Volunteering has also improved her knowledge of the local environment and history. “I’ve learned about our watersheds and where water in Richmond actually flows and originates before it enters the James,” she says.

The region’s volunteers assist with more than florals and historic gardens. Part of a network of 18 community gardens in the city, Birdhouse Community Garden in Randolph provides free produce to residents of its surrounding communities. The garden has four vegetable beds and a berry patch, alongside numerous herbs and native perennials.

“We want the community to feel comfortable going into the space, learning about what produce is growing and taking home what they are interested in using in their own meals,” says Tegan Moore, Birdhouse’s garden coordinator.

Volunteers tend to the crops the first Saturday of each month from March to November. Sign-ups aren’t required, and Birdhouse provides tools, education and waivers for newcomers.

Volunteering at the city’s gardens can be hard work, but it’s well worth the effort, Ellis says. “It’s lovely to get together with like-minded people who enjoy bringing beauty to the world.”

