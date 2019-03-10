Girl Power

× Expand Construction Supervisor Mo Karn-Bruce with future Habitat homeowner Shaniqua Oliver and her daughter, Averi (Photo by Carlos Bernate)

Since its founding in 1976, Habitat for Humanity has made home ownership a reality for more than 13 million people worldwide. This year, Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity will make the dream of home ownership come true for Richmond resident Shaniqua Oliver and her young daughter, Averi.

When Oliver was a child, her family moved often. She lacked a sense of comfort and familiarity and did not want that for her daughter. A friend told her about Habitat.

Oliver, who works at an adult day care center, applied to Habitat and was thrilled to be selected as a homeowner. “Knowing that you’ve assisted me with creating a stable foundation for my family; I’m forever indebted to you,” she told Habitat.

Applicants for home ownership must have a need for housing; live in substandard housing or an unsafe or overcrowded environment; or be cost-burdened, in need of handicapped-accessibility, or unable to qualify for a traditional mortgage on their own.

Habitat homeowners also must invest 350 hours of sweat equity. Oliver has already started fulfilling the requirement by working at Habitat’s ReStore. She must also attend 10 classes on financial and home ownership. When construction on her home starts, she will be on site working alongside volunteers. When she moves in, she’ll have a zero-interest mortgage.

Shakita and Darius Stephenson (Photo courtesy Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity)

From April through June, through a project called Women Build, volunteers will work on renovating a home in North Chesterfield for another family, Shakita Stephenson and her 10-year-old son, Darius. Stephenson applied for the program in 2009 but wasn’t financially ready. Another Habitat partner family encouraged her to reapply. “I am proud of my positive financial change,” says Stephenson, a hearing center office manager. “Because I have become more financially responsible, it has led to self-sufficiency, which builds stability for my family.”

This is the sixth year Habitat has held a Women Build. Last year, 181 women volunteered. This year, Whitney Guthrie, Habitat’s director of community engagement, expects that number to exceed 200 volunteers.

Mo Karn-Bruce, whom Habitat hired recently as its first female construction supervisor, will lead the construction process. “Women Build excites me because only 3 percent of the construction world is women, and this is a great opportunity for women who haven’t been exposed to this type of work to have the chance to try it in a supportive environment,” she says.

No construction skills are necessary to volunteer, but participants will have plenty of opportunities to learn. There will be different tasks for all levels of ability — demolition, painting, wallboard, cabinets, flooring, and putting up a fence and tool shed. Volunteers are asked to fundraise for a portion of the budget. This year’s fundraising goal is $35,000, Guthrie says.

To register to volunteer for Habitat’s Women Build, go to richmondhabitat.org/women-build.

NOTE: Richmond magazine Editorial Director Susan Winiecki is the current chair of Richmond Metropolitan Habitat for Humanity’s board.

