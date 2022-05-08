Gifts of Joy

× Expand Bluebird Giftbox founder Anne Powell Anderson (foreground) with her mother, Ann Warren (Photo by Jay Paul)

This Mother’s Day is extra special for Anne Powell Anderson. It’s not about what she’ll receive from her husband, Jason, or her two sons, but what she’ll be giving to the women in her life.

Anderson has just launched Bluebird Giftbox. Her curated care packages are filled with cheerful products designed to celebrate senior women.

“I grew up outside of Richmond in the small town of Crewe, where all the church ladies would rally and help others in times of need,” Anderson recalls. “They were always giving of their time, talents and home-baked goods to those who needed care in our community. Now, I want to give back to the generation of women who brought me up.”

Anderson had been considering the idea for a gift box business for a few years, but when the pandemic started, she knew time was of the essence.

“My mother-in-law is in an independent living facility down in Alabama, and we couldn’t visit her during the pandemic,” Anderson says. “I thought of all the other women like her who may feel isolated. Residents of assisted living facilities nationwide are 70% women.”

After her regular workday in health care marketing and afternoons at the ball field, Anderson spent her evenings researching, planning and honing her idea. Finally, last fall, Bluebird Giftbox was born.

“Not only are bluebirds a sign of joy and good things to come, my mother-in-law gave me a little glass bluebird when Jason and I were dating,” Anderson says. “I thought it was the perfect name and the perfect tribute to her and my own mother.”

The senior population was especially affected by COVID-19. Many older Americans were forced to choose between possible illness and isolation. According to The National Academies, even before the pandemic, 25% of Americans ages 65 and up felt socially isolated, while more than 40% of Americans over 60 reported feeling lonely.

“Millennials and Gen X-ers are now less likely to live close to their loved ones because they’ve moved to where their jobs are,” Anderson explains. “The geographical distance can create a real struggle for staying connected to parents, grandparents and older family members.”

Anderson says that by 2035, the senior population will outnumber youth for the first time in U.S. history.

“My mom is in her 80s and is still out and about, but some of her friends have started to slow down,” she says. “Being at home means more isolation. Women live longer, so they’re often the ones losing loved ones and living with health challenges for extended periods of time.”

Anderson’s gift boxes are created with these women in mind. “They’re like 10-by-10 canvases, designed with bright colors and filled with items I’ve carefully selected.”

Anderson inherited her love of shopping and gift-giving from her mother, who always took her along to estate sales and antique shops. “I still love treasure hunts today, and that thrill of finding the perfect gift for someone.”

Each purchase of a Bluebird Giftbox includes a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, breast cancer charity Susan G. Komen or the American Heart Association. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, almost two-thirds of Americans with the disease are women. The American Cancer Society reports that women have a 1 in 8 chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death for African American and white women in the United States.

A Bluebird Giftbox can be shipped anywhere in the United States. Goodies include everything from specialty teas and soaps to gardening tools and tea towels. Many boxes include local Virginia products, such as scented candles and room sprays from Sydney Hale as well as gourmet sugar cubes from Storied Goods. So far, nearly half of Anderson’s vendors are woman-owned businesses.

“Each box gives women a sensory experience,” she says. “They might be transported to a garden or the beach, if just for a few minutes. Flowers, as lovely as they are, don’t last. I wanted something they could keep in their rooms to brighten their day.”

One of the gift boxes includes a pen-pal kit for grandparents and their grandchildren. In the modern era of texts and emails, Anderson says a handwritten note makes all the difference. “My two boys have grown up on computers, but I’ve made sure they know the value of a handwritten thank-you note,” she says.

Reaching out to someone may seem like a small gesture, but making a connection goes a long way.

“When you receive a letter in the mail or a surprise gift from a friend or family member — you feel loved, you feel treasured,” Anderson says. “We hope we can lift their spirits and share the joy these special ladies have shown us.”

Never miss a Sunday Story: Sign up for the newsletter, and we’ll drop a fresh read into your inbox at the start of each week. To keep up with the latest posts, search for the hashtag #SundayStory on Twitter and Facebook.