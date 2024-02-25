Celebrate, Educate, Advocate

Black History Month is the legacy of an effort by native Virginian Carter G. Woodson to celebrate the accomplishments and achievements of Black Americans. It’s often noted that the observance comes in February — the shortest month of the calendar, even in a leap year. But Woodson was intentional about his inaugural Negro History Week in 1926, choosing a span of days that included Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, Feb. 12, and Frederick Douglass’ chosen birthday of Feb. 14. (Douglass’ actual birth date wasn’t recorded; he was born to an enslaved woman in Maryland in either 1817 or 1818.)

In 1976, Gerald Ford was the first U.S. president to acknowledge Black History Month, and his successors have followed in his footsteps. We asked several Richmonders to reflect on the month and its significance.

Ken Ampy

Photo courtesy Astyra

CEO, Astyra

“As a 55-year-old African American male, Black History Month holds profound significance for me. It’s a time to honor the resilience, achievements and contributions of Blacks in America — both my ancestors and contemporaries who have shaped history despite facing immense adversity. It’s a reminder of the struggles endured in the fight for equality, justice and dignity.

“Black History Month is a celebration of our cultural heritage, highlighting the richness of our traditions, art, literature and music that have influenced the world. It’s an opportunity to educate, inspire and empower future generations by sharing stories of triumph over oppression and the importance of unity in the face of discrimination.

“This month serves as a call to action, urging us to continue advocating for social change, challenging systemic racism and building a more inclusive society where everyone is respected and valued regardless of race. It’s not just a month; it’s a reminder of our ongoing journey toward equality and justice for all.”

Winsome Earle-Sears

Photo courtesy Office of the Lieutenant Governor

Lieutenant Governor, Commonwealth of Virginia

“In the oldest continuously serving legislature in the new world sat a Black, female senator; a newly elected Black Speaker of the House; and me, the first female Lieutenant Governor and the first Black female elected to statewide office in Virginia. This happened during the Governor’s State of the Commonwealth Address, in the former capital of the Confederate States. Never could the enslaved have thought this day would come — or maybe, in their prayers for God to rescue them, they knew that, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said: ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.’ During Black History Month, I reflect on this. We are overcomers — not victims. Whatever we encounter, we will overcome and continue to overcome. My father came to America in 1963, only 17 days before Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. I hope each and every child knows that America is the land of opportunity and will continue to fulfill Dr. King’s dream.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Valerie Cassel Oliver

Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

“Black History Month offers an opportunity to meditate on the many contributions of Black people to this country and the world. While I welcome this opportunity every year, my celebration of Black culture does not begin and end with the month of February; I celebrate 365 days of the year — unless it is a leap year, in which case, I celebrate 366 days!

“Black culture and the contributions of Black people are integral to the history and vitality of the world in which we live. We are part of the tapestry of humankind, and the presence of what has been contributed can be seen and felt everywhere.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia

Shakia Gullette Warren

Executive Director, Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia

“Growing up, Black History Month was a time of learning and reflecting on the contributions African Americans have made to the development of this country. It allowed me to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation of the lived experience of my ancestors and to look toward the future for future generations. Honoring the legacy of Virginia native Carter G. Woodson, the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia will embrace the annual theme set by his organization, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), and uplift African Americans and the Arts throughout February. This broad theme will cover art, literature, film, photography, music, culinary art, dance, architecture, folklore and all other forms of cultural expression of African, Caribbean and African American people throughout the diaspora.”

