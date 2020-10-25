And Many More

× Expand Lifelong Chesterfield resident Marguerite Bendall, 100

Marguerite Bendall has lived in Chesterfield County for nearly 101 years.

Born on November 19, 1919, Bendall was raised on a farm on Otterdale Road. Her mother died when she was a young girl, and Bendall helped with daily chores such as milking the cows and gathering chicken eggs before and after school. “I loved going to school,” she remembers about the 12 years she spent learning at Grange Hall. Bendall says it is one of her happiest memories.

“She’s always positive,” says daughter Jane Snelling about her mother’s attitude throughout life. During World War II, Bendall worked for DuPont as a real Rosie the Riveter when male workers were called to serve in the military. She later became a telephone operator, then a supervisor at C&P Telephone Co., where she worked for 31 years.

Today, Bendall still likes to keep her mind engaged. She was working on a jigsaw puzzle when we interviewed her for this story, and she has a Facebook page, too.

Bendall is one of 21 centenarians being recognized by Chesterfield County for reaching this extraordinary milestone and making positive contributions to the community. In the first of what officials hope will become an annual event, a Centenarian Recognition Program took place during a recent Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting.

“Although they come from all walks of life, with diverse backgrounds and experiences, what we learned from the centenarians is that they share several common values that contribute to their longevity, which is the importance of faith, family, friends, as well as hard work and a positive attitude,” said Debbie Preston, county manager of the Chesterfield County Office of Aging & Disability Services, during the presentation.

The department offers services and resources to make a difference in the daily lives of older adults.

“As a gerontologist,” Preston says via email, “it would be an honor and privilege [for me] to live to be 100 years of age. I also realize that the path to one’s longevity can present rewards as well as challenges along the way that can affect our health, emotional and physical, as well as intra- and interpersonal relationships. It is important to learn effective ways to adapt and cope with such challenges that allow for you to still find meaning and purpose in life, key ingredients to aging well. Most importantly, have fun along the way! Stay connected with others; live life one day at a time; continually nourish your mind, body and spirit; and don’t sweat the small stuff.”

During the recognition ceremony, each centenarian was featured in a slideshow. Throughout their many years, these centenarians marveled at modern inventions, many of which we now take for granted, that improved the quality of their lives. They also shared advice on longevity such as “healthy living,” “do good deeds daily” and “have a can-do spirit.”

“I have a profound respect for older adults and value their insight, wisdom and experiences,” Preston adds. “I believe older adults are vital members of our community, as many helped to pave the way for the younger generation to have a brighter future.”

× Expand World War II veteran Louis Martin, 103

One of the centenarians recognized for inspiring others is 103-year-old Louis Martin, born July 3, 1917. He and his twin sister were the eldest of 12 siblings. As a young man, Martin served in World War II, stationed in England. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserves as a lieutenant colonel after 29 years of service. For most of his life, he taught horticulture, including time as an associate professor of horticulture and an extension specialist at Virginia State University until he retired in 1982.

Martin remains actively involved in the community. Despite a recent hip replacement, he says, “I’m going to work the election.” He’s scheduled to be an election official at the Marguerite Christian Elementary School polling place in Chesterfield County, assisting voters on Nov. 3.

“He has lived a good life,” says Martin’s daughter Sheila Martin Brown. Brown is a former Atlanta city councilmember. She moved back to Chesterfield County to help take care of her father after her mother died.

Brown says her father has always uplifted her. “His confidence, his faith in me has been a constant in my life and a tremendous support. He’s the person who gives me the courage to try. He’s always been 100% in my corner.”

Looking at her father, Brown says, “I marvel at him daily. I don’t know what he’s made of, but I hope I inherited a lot of it.”

