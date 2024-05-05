A Different Beat

× Expand Isaiah Coles (Photo by Jay Paul)

Many Richmonders are familiar with the Richmond Symphony, perhaps from attending one of its many concerts; enjoying a production of the Virginia Opera or Richmond Ballet, where they often serve as accompanists; or sipping on a pint while watching a performance at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. But fewer know the organization’s younger sibling, the Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra.

RSYO (pronounced “rizzo”) was founded in 1962, five years after the adult symphony began, and each year more than 150 students participate in its five programs: String Sinfonietta (orchestra basics), the intermediate-level Camerata Strings, Percussion, Youth Concert Orchestra and RSYO (for serious student musicians). The groups perform regularly at the Carpenter Theatre and in the community.

“Before I got into New Kent High School, I didn’t know anything about it,” says sophomore Isaiah Coles, 17, a tuba player in his second year with RSYO. Then his band director, Brandon Hess, referred him to an instructor at Virginia Commonwealth University, Jeff Hudson, for tuba lessons. “I started learning with him, and after about a year of doing lessons, he introduced me to this program, which turned out to be RSYO.” At Hudson’s suggestion, Coles auditioned for RSYO and was accepted.

Coles says he didn’t have much exposure to music in elementary school; he and his brothers “preferred football and basketball.” According to his mother, Jennifer, the family “really wasn’t musical.”

But that changed when Coles reached sixth grade and attended New Kent Middle School’s Beginning Band Instrument Night. “You were literally able to try out any instrument you’re interested in, and band students are there to help you,” he says. “You can meet current band members, learn about the instruments and get to see the band room, too.”

Although he was initially interested in the trumpet, experimenting with the various instruments made Coles decide to play the baritone horn. “When I started playing, the teachers saw that I actually could play well,” he says. “The instructors grade you one through five, and I got all fives on the brass instruments.”

Coles enjoyed playing the horn, but things really clicked him for during the COVID-19 pandemic when he decided to pick up a tuba. “I started with it when we were still in virtual class, and I haven’t played anything else since,” he says.

Coles is the picture of dedication to his craft, particularly for someone who had no interest in music just a few years ago. “I practice throughout the whole day,” he says, explaining that his school has block scheduling. “I’ll take the first block usually and practice, about an hour and a half, then my actual band class after lunch. There’s marching band after school. Once I’m home, I’ll practice again for about an hour.” He eats dinner, finishes his homework and then practices for yet another hour.

It’s much more practice than his school commitments — marching band and symphonic band — or RSYO requires. “RSYO typically does once-a-week rehearsals” for two hours, he says. “RSYO pretty much trusts us to work out what we need to work out by ourselves. I never felt pressure from them to practice. But then, I’m the person to finish a three-hour rehearsal and say, ‘Time to go home and practice.’”

Jennifer Tobin, assistant director of education and youth orchestra manager at the Richmond Symphony School of Music, says that in addition to his dedication, Coles is known for his curiosity. “He’s not in this for the accolades,” she says. “It’s his passion and thirst for learning more. Isaiah is one of those students that often will sit back and listen for the majority of the class, and when he does chime in, it’s usually something that’s really insightful.”

With the enthusiasm of the sports fan he used to be, Coles lists his favorite composers — “either Tchaikovsky or Camille Saint-Saens; it’s extremely difficult to pick between the two” — and explains his love for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. “While preparing for [my first RSYO audition], the recording that I listened to was the Chicago Symphony’s. … I think they have the best brass section of all time.”

Though he is still a high school sophomore, Coles is already preparing for his senior recital, a big step in the college application process. “A lot of colleges require you to do auditions, and they’ll give you excerpts to play,” he explains. Once he matriculates, Isaiah plans to study tuba performance “and probably double in music education,” he says, adding, “I want to help others. I like the teaching aspect.”

The Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra’s String Sinfonietta, Camerata Strings and Youth Concert Orchestra will perform at the Carpenter Theatre Monday, May 13, and the Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra Spring Concert will take place at the same venue Tuesday, May 14. They will also be making a special appearance at the Richmond Symphony’s Big Tent concert at Hickory Hill Community Center at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25. All performances are free and open to the public, no tickets required.

