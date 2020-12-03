Socially Distant Santa

× Expand Photo courtesy Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus — even in a pandemic.

A Richmond tradition since 1936, Legendary Santa will return to the Children’s Museum of Richmond this year, offering visits during reserved time slots. Santa and the Snow Queen will be seated behind plexiglass, and visitors will sit on a bench instead of Santa’s lap. Masks are required for anyone 5 or older but can be removed briefly for photos.

The Children’s Museum has been working hard to make sure the experience is safe for all, says Danielle Ripperton, the museum’s executive director. “And we have to make sure that Santa, at his age, is OK.”

Tickets sold out within hours in early November, surprising museum staff. “We didn’t know with the pandemic if people would want to come or not,” Ripperton says. Legendary Santa is also offering 10-minute virtual visits, but those slots also filled up quickly.

Tickets are still available for a virtual Tea With Santa, a tradition started 84 years ago on the seventh floor of the Miller & Rhoads department store. Now hosted by the Hilton Richmond Downtown and the Children’s Museum, the virtual Tea With Santa will include storytelling and singalongs with Santa and his elf, and a special visit from the Snow Queen.

Legendary Santa saw about 25,000 visitors last year, while the maximum number will be closer to 13,000 this year, including virtual visitors. There is a fee to see Legendary Santa: $30 for in-person visits for up to six family members, and $25 for virtual visits. Ripperton says Legendary Santa, which brings in additional people to visit the museum and shop in its gift shop, has always been an important revenue generator. The fee will help to make up for lost revenue and also to pay for safety measures.

Around town, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will both offer contactless Santa visits through Dec. 24, with online reservations required. Visitors will have their temperatures checked and will talk to Santa through a “Magic Santa Shield” that will be cleaned between each guest by “Santa’s Sanitation Squad,” aka elves.

At Short Pump Town Center, Santa will be outdoors in a “snow globe” in the mall's main plaza Dec. 4-6 for socially distanced visits, says spokesperson Rachel Willis via email. “All reservations are full,” she says, but “there is a waitlist for folks to sign up for in case someone cancels. If there are any available spots throughout the day, the center will accept walk-ups as well.”