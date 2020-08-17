Slithery Business

× Expand Illustration by Em Roberts

Did you hear about the venomous water moccasins that prowl the James River Park System? Or about the dangerous snake nests that dot the Richmond area? Don’t believe it. These are snake tales, experts say, myths born of fear and ignorance. Here is some of the misinformation that infests our region.

Moccasins in the James

Water moccasins, properly called northern cottonmouths, are venomous denizens of Southern swamps. They inhabit southeastern Virginia — but not the city of Richmond.

If you are wading at James River Park and a serpent swims by, it is most likely a northern water snake, a harmless creature. Many people mistake them for cottonmouths and kill them.

It’s illegal to kill a snake in Virginia unless it poses an immediate threat to you or livestock. For example, you can kill a copperhead in your garage, but not along a park trail.

The closest cottonmouths to Richmond live near the confluence of the James and Appomattox rivers in the Hopewell area. Others live south and east of that spot.

Venomous snakes kill one or two people per decade in Virginia. Victims were often trying to handle the snake or otherwise engage it. By contrast, lightning kills one person per year on average in Virginia. Cars kill about 800.

Those Nasty Nests

As the story goes, a water skier fell into a cottonmouth nest and got bitten to death. Or, more generally, snake nests threaten local swimmers.

Again, there are no cottonmouths in the city. And there is no such thing as a nest of snakes, says J.D. Kleopfer, Virginia’s state herpetologist, or reptile expert.

Finally, snakes don’t swarm people, Kleopfer says. “In fact, it’s just the opposite. They would rather flee than have a confrontation with a human.”

Richmond’s Rattlers

Rattlesnakes inhabit the mountains and the far corner of southeastern Virginia. Those areas don’t include Richmond.

Some people say rattlesnakes washed down to Richmond in floods or hitched rides on cars or coal trains. But when it comes to proof, Richmond’s rattlers are more elusive than Bigfoot.

Illustration by Em Roberts

Snakes Chasing People

Nancy Baker of Richmond was walking in Richmond’s Bryan Park not long ago when a black snake zipped toward her. It went either by or through her legs.

Baker said the snake spooked her a little but passed peacefully. “It didn’t stop to ask if I was Eve or tell me to eat an apple,” she says.

Snakes don’t chase people, experts say. But a startled snake will usually head for the nearest hiding spot — sometimes away from you, sometimes right at you.

Mean as a Snake

No snake in Richmond or Virginia is aggressive, experts say. That includes venomous snakes. But most of them will bite to defend themselves when threatened.

“They are literally scared to death” of much bigger humans, says Kory Steele, past president of the Virginia Herpetological Society, a scientific and educational group. “They think they are going to die at any moment.”

Honorable Mentions

Snakes don’t smell like cucumbers. (And what do cucumbers smell like, anyway?) Black snakes don’t breed with rattlers. And baby venomous snakes are not more dangerous than adults.

What should you do if you encounter a snake, venomous or otherwise?

“Follow four simple words: Just leave them alone,” Kleopfer says. “Walk away, and they will go their own way as well.”