Look Back: Running the Numbers

We’re celebrating our 40th anniversary with monthly dives into our archives. This month’s look back is from our June 2001 issue.

June 2001 marked our first honest-to-goodness real estate issue, something we have continued annually. That first issue was a technical beast. We combed Central Virginia Multiple Listing Service data for the 50 top-selling neighborhoods in metro Richmond (Woodlake took the crown with 217 sales) as well as the 25 top-selling neighborhoods in the city of Richmond and Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico counties, including an average sales price for each. We also had to visit each locality’s real estate office to access assessments, recent sales and photographs. Our charts were retired a few years ago; each locality now provides their database online, and Zillow and Realtor.com pump out listings and analysis. In 2001, the average new home sales price in the Richmond metro region was $202,648 and the average resale price was $142,638. This year, the average sales price overall was $287,645.

Chesterfield

Edenberry Drive in Stonehenge

2001: $229,800, now assessed at $362,400

up 58%

Hanover

Ivy Springs Place in Ivy Banks

2001: $230,300, now assessed at $320,200

up 39%

Henrico

Olde Hartley Way in Hartley Plantation

2001: $223,800, now assessed at $381,000

(sold in 2012 for $340,000)

up 70%

Richmond

Riverside Drive in Westover Hills

2001: $274,760, now assessed at $451,000

up 64%