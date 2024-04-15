Soccer Support

× Expand Tegan Higley poses with members of the Richmond Kickers, including Chris Cole (second from right).

The Richmond Kickers have a lot of fans, but none is quite as devoted as Tegan Higley. Each morning, she puts on an oversized Kickers jersey that covers the medical equipment attached to her small frame.

“Seeing kids like Tegan wearing my jersey is so awesome,” says Chris Cole, Kickers center back and Tegan’s favorite soccer player. “It might be cliche, but this is totally why we do what we do.”

Tegan met Cole in 2022 through RVAccess, the Kickers’ free program for children with special needs. Each kid is paired with a volunteer buddy to work on soccer skills or just hang out. They attend games throughout the season and meet the players of the USL League One team.

“Everyone clicked with Tegan right away,” says Carter Yeisley, director of RVAccess. “To know her is to love her. She’s the bravest, toughest kid I know.”

Tegan, who’s 12, has an undiagnosed genetic disease. Since birth, she’s made more than 100 trips to the hospital. “We have to treat symptoms as they come, which makes it very difficult,” says Tegan’s mother, Allison Ward. “Every day is a different day, and we never know what we’ll have to handle.”

Born eight weeks early, Tegan has always been underweight. One side of her body is larger than another, she’s deaf in one ear, and her eyesight continues to get worse. Now in full intestinal failure, Tegan’s body relies on machines to keep her healthy. She no longer eats through her mouth. Because her immune system is so fragile, she only attends school about once a week. Recently diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, she sees a pulmonologist in addition to her gastroenterologist and other pediatric specialists.

Last summer on a trip to Universal Orlando Resort, Tegan got an infection that resulted in a long-term stay at an intensive care unit in Orlando. “Because of her unique, complex condition, Dr. [Bart] Rountree managed her care from St. Mary’s [Hospital] all the way to Orlando,” Ward says. “While she was there, Tegan got messages and videos every day from the Kickers and Rob Ukrop,” chairman of the team.

When Tegan could finally fly home, she was taken to St. Mary’s to continue treatment. “When we got here, they had her whole room done in Kickers gear — she was greeted with something she loves,” Ward says. “The fact that Rob worked with the hospital to have everything set up for her just means everything.”

For months, Tegan had been looking forward to the RVAccess photo shoot and jersey release party, but as the date approached, she remained in the hospital. Determined to get her on the field for the ceremony, Ukrop met with her care team to devise a plan.

“Since Tegan couldn’t be discharged from the hospital, they took her by transport van to the stadium with two ICU nurses,” Ward says. “She got her picture done and stood by Chris Cole. It was a huge moment in her care and recovery.”

While Ward enthuses about how much the Kickers inspire Tegan, the team says it’s the other way around. “She’s one of those kids whose energy and attitude are always infectious,” Cole says. “It doesn’t matter what’s happened during the week, kids like Tegan have a way of brightening your day and giving you perspective. They show up with these positive attitudes despite what they’re battling, and it can’t help but rub off on you.”

Ukrop remains in contact with Tegan, texting well-wishes and sending daily photos of his dog Ax. His daughter, Presley, a senior at Collegiate School, is Tegan’s RVAccess buddy. “Tegan gives us all an incredible lift,” Ukrop says. “That’s the beautiful thing about soccer. It brings people together you may not have met otherwise.”

This year’s home opener for the Kickers was held March 23. It coincided with the Bon Secours Children’s Hope Gala, during which Tegan was honored. “Whether at the hospital or the stadium, everyone makes Tegan feel like a celebrity,” Ward says.

While Tegan’s time is limited, Ward says they’re making the most of every day. “Unfortunately, there is no cure,” she says, holding back tears. “We understand that, and she understands that. But to have the love and support along the journey, knowing what the end is, is amazing.”